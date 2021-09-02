Following tremendous growth over the past two years, the EMEA region continues to expand in 2021 and that was particularly evident in Q2

Widespread Demand for Petabyte Scale, Multi-cloud AI and ML Applications Drives Momentum for Aerospike Real-time Data Platform in EMEA



LONDON, UK — Aerospike Inc. has announced that Q2 2021 was the best quarter in the company’s history. Quarterly bookings increased 100% in Q2 2021 over Q2 2020 as more organisations around the globe selected or expanded their use of the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform. In the EMEA region ARR growth was up 300% from Q2 2018.



The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform lets organisations act in real-time across billions of transactions while dramatically reducing server footprint. Applications built on Aerospike reap big rewards for enterprises, delivering a three-year return on investment (ROI) between 446% and 574%, per a Forrester Consulting Projected Total Impact™ study.



“Legacy NoSQL databases have failed to scale to meet the new speed, scale and cost dynamics of the market. Digital transformation demands modern, multi-cloud applications with predictable, sub-millisecond performance beyond petabyte scale,” said John Dillon, CEO, Aerospike. “Our customers continue to lead and transform their respective industries by leveraging the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform as a competitive advantage for mission-critical digital applications and customer experiences.”



Airtel, Experian, PayPal, Snap, The Trade Desk, Verizon Media and Wayfair rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for real-time applications that instantly fight fraud, dramatically increase shopping cart size, protect companies from cyberattacks, and scale payment networks.



Geoff Clark, General Manager EMEA, Aerospike commented: “Following tremendous growth over the past two years, the EMEA region continues to expand in 2021 and that was particularly evident in Q2. Furthermore, our expanding customer base and increased revenues from new subscriptions has seen us double our headcount”.



Recent Company Highlights



• Increased Adoption of the Aerospike Cloud Managed Service. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for Aerospike’s Cloud Managed Services grew 150% in 1H2021 over 2H2020.



• Industry’s First Petabyte Scale Database Benchmark. Done in collaboration with Amazon and Intel, the benchmark illustrates Aerospike’s sub-millisecond performance at petabyte scale on a remarkably small 20-node cluster—hundreds of nodes less than other databases for a savings of up to $10 million per application.



• Expanded Accelerate Partner Program. To meet the demand for data-driven digital transformation across multiple industries, Aerospike unveiled significant investments in technical, marketing and sales resources specifically designed to speed partner ramp to revenue.



• Accelerating International Growth. In 2020, Aerospike announced that it had doubled revenues, customers and employees in the APAC region.



• Expanded Senior Leadership Team. Stephanie Grethen, the former Chief Customer Officer of SAP, joined as Aerospike’s new Chief Customer Officer. And Erich Ringewald, the Chief Enterprise Architect of PayPal and former SVP, Enterprise Architecture, Web and Mobile Engineering at American Express, has joined the company’s board of directors.



• New Database 5 Integrations and Innovations. Unveiled at the Reimagine Real-time Summit, these advancements made it easier and more efficient to deploy large-scale AI and ML applications.



