Also in this issue, National Geographic Traveller announces the winners of the annual Hotel Awards

The October issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. In the wake of Hurricane Ida, our thoughts go out to all those affected — as our cover story shows, the Deep South is hugely resilient and we hope normal travel can resume as soon as possible. The feature explores its landscapes, food and legendary music cities, encompassing the diverse, melting-pot states of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Ever-innovating and reckoning with its past, this is a region in flux: from meeting the new wave of female barbecue pitmasters to following a civil rights trail, there is a new side of the Deep South serving up its most unforgettable travel experiences.



Also in this issue, National Geographic Traveller announces the winners of the annual Hotel Awards (previously the Big Sleep Awards), with the best new properties selected from across the world by a panel of expert judges. From exceptional service to cutting-edge design, the Hotel Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers, trendsetters and game-changers in the business across 13 categories.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Seychelles: Meet a new generation of locals transforming adventure travel in the Indian Ocean paradise.



Northern Ireland: Go off-grid among the standing stones and star-gazing centres of Northern Ireland’s Sperrin Mountains.



Macau: Beyond its glitzy casinos, the twisted streets of Macau’s historic centre speak of ancient ways of life.



Switzerland: Explore the agrarian traditions of Switzerland’s Vaud Canton, where new restaurateurs offer playful riffs on classic dishes.



Latvia: Tour the unspoilt beaches of western Latvia and the cultural scene in Riga on a long weekend.



Porto: Discover the culinary revolution sweeping Portugal’s dynamic second city, cemented by a new wine museum.



Florence: The ultimate hotel guide to the Tuscan capital, covering everything from traditional affairs to stylish new openings.



Smart Traveller: New cultural happenings in Manchester; the trend for luxury sporting trips; on the trail of East Sussex’s Cultural Coast; Olympics-inspired adventures for all the family; the best hotel options in the arty Chilean city of Valparaíso; and a taste of the Turkey with author Ghillie Başan; what not to miss in Bath; and exploring beyond the potteries in North Staffordshire.



Notes from an author: Calla Henkel on Berlin.

Meet the adventurer: Paralympic cyclist Steve Bate MBE.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on which Greek island to pick for an autumn break; permaculture courses in the UK and beyond; off-grid camping sites in Wales; and the lowdown on vaccination passports for travel. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates Samhain, Halloween’s spooky, Irish ancestor; and Hot Topic looks at whether UNESCO World Heritage Site status is actually an honour worth having.



PLUS: Win a three-night stay for two on the isle of Islay, courtesy of The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links. nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of our October 2021 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/oct21

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of GBP£4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Receive a two-year subscription to National Geographic Traveller and National Geographic Traveller Food for the price of one year. That’s 20 issues of National Geographic Traveller and eight issues of National Geographic Traveller Food for just GBP£59.95. natgeotraveller.imbmsubscriptions.com/oct21



Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK

The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



NOTES



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



###



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk