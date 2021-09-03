The Little Princess Trust selects Banbury Postiche to fulfil real hair wig requirements



The Little Princess Trust, the Hereford-based charity supplying real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other medical conditions, has selected Banbury Postiche to aid in the manufacture of its wigs.



The UK’s number one wig making supplies company, which this year celebrates its 100th year in business, will handle all of the logistical requirements associated with getting the real hair wigs to children, including the knotting and finishing of the hairpieces through to the distribution.



The charity, which currently provides around 2,000 sick children and young people, aged up to 24 years across the UK and Ireland with a free real hair wig every year, will rely on the Banbury-based company’s expertise to ensure the hairpiece matches the child’s original hair as best as possible.



Phil Brace, Chief Executive of The Little Princess Trust, said: “The UK has been at the cutting edge of wig-making for many centuries and through this partnership with Banbury Postiche we are delighted to have the opportunity to return the manufacturing and distribution of our bespoke wigs to these shores.



“We are in the early stages of offering our service in Europe and the rest of the world and we look forward to working with Banbury Postiche to help us deliver on our aim of providing wigs for every child or young person who has been affected by hair loss.”



In addition to supplying and distributing the real hair wigs to the children, Banbury Postiche is also utilising its market-leading training facilities to deliver comprehensive education and support to a new team of freelance wig-knotters made up of professional hairdressers from across the UK.



Developed in partnership with wig makers, Raoul and hair specialists Aderans, the training will be delivered from Banbury Postiche’s purpose-built training facility and will enable the team of freelancers to create the custom-made hair pieces around the UK, making it more easily accessible for the children to discuss their requirements and try on their new wigs.



Nick Allen, Owner of Banbury Postiche, said: “Hair is often an integral part of a person’s identity and we are incredibly proud to have been selected by The Little Princess Trust to help create and distribute the wigs that will hopefully bring some comfort during an incredibly difficult time.



“It means a huge amount to me and the whole team here to be able to help support and raise awareness for such a wonderful charity like The Little Princess Trust and we look forward to utilising our extensive experience in order to help them deliver on their commitments.”



The Little Princess Trust was set up in 2006 in memory of Hannah Tarplee, a five-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a Wilms Tumour in 2004. Finding hair loss at such a young age especially traumatic, Hannah’s family struggled to find a wig through the NHS that would be suitable for a young child, so they decided the most fitting memorial would be a charity dedicated to providing wigs to children who had lost their hair due to cancer and other medical conditions.



For more information on The Little Princess Trust visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk. To become a knotter for The Little Princess Trust contact Banbury Postiche on 01295 757400.





~ends~



For further information, please contact Sofie West on 01295 690177 or email sofie@thisisus.com



Instagram: @banburypostiche_wigsuk