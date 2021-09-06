Demand for international contractor management solutions has jumped in Austria, as talent from overseas is drafted in to support the booming pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. That’s according to a recent analysis of contractor placement trends from 6CATS International.



Since 2010, the number of biotechs in Austria has more than doubled, and there are now over 150 firms operating across the country, at least half of which are found in or near Vienna. The sector in the city area has a strong focus on health applications, particularly vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for infectious diseases. This has allowed several companies to rapidly begin Covid-19 programs after the pandemic started, boosting demand for specialists in this area.



In addition to an increase in opportunities in Austria, the leading provider of contractor management solutions also revealed that Spain remained the most active destination for contractor management solutions in August 2021, with demand in the country holding strong across all sectors since Q1. Assignments for contingent workers are also increasing across Belgium, Russia, South Africa and Egypt as global economies continue to recover post-Covid.



Stefanie Cook, Sales Director at 6CATS International, commented:



“Austria is a significant producer of pharmaceuticals with a growing customer base in Europe and Asia and the sector has historically played an important role in the country’s economic growth. This strength has only increased since the beginning of the pandemic, with demand for professionals growing around the Vienna Biocenter, a cluster of life science research institutes and companies.



“Elsewhere across the globe, we are seeing a flurry of contractor hotspots emerge as countries open their borders and focus on GDP growth post-Covid. Spain, for example, remains a popular destination for professionals working internationally, and with the economy here recovering faster than anticipated in Q2, it is perhaps unsurprising that opportunities here remain resilient.”



