The UK’s largest community of youth, individuals and enterprises acquires Fledglink







The Youth Group are pleased to confirm that it’s acquired Fledglink an app that supports thousands of young people to access career development and employment opportunities.







Fledglink gets young people prepared for life after education, helps them make better decisions and then lands young people the ideal job – all from a single app. Fledglink’s customers includeds Unilever, Santander and the RAF and they work with Job Centres, schools and colleges across the UK.







The deal was completed jointly by CEO of The Youth Group, Jack Parsons and Chairman of go-centric David Harper who is excited to invest alongside The Youth Group to help young people achieve sustainable employment through a game changing technology and jobs-led solution.







The co-investment was completed off the back of a strong relationship with one of David's businesses that has recently partnered with The Youth Group to create 1,000 jobs for young people.







This expands on The Youth Group’s work with it’s partners and the government, which has over the last 18 months and through the Covid-19 pandemic, placed 42,000 young people in employment. They build long term confidence in young people with their unique mentoring services which have provided 19,734 mentoring sessions so far in the last 12 months.







They are a for profit organisation, with a true social conscience, balancing profit with sustained, long term impact.







Ellie Yell, Founder of Fledglink will take an executive position in the company and continue to support the mission she first founded in 2017. She said “I’m absolutely delighted that we can move forward as one with Fledglink and The Youth Group’s aligned missions, products and services to enable us to positively impact a wider and even more diverse talent pool of young people. Fledglink has innovated and changed the landscape for self-development and employability for young people but we are just scratching the surface of what is possible. I’m excited for the next chapter in Fledglink’s journey”.











David Harper, Chairman of the Go-centric said “connecting diverse young talent with incredible organisations through a tech platform is a game changer to how organisations recruit and how young people find and secure great jobs”.







Jack Parsons, CEO of The Youth Group said “Fledglink is a great technology business that supports young people get into work and I am excited to work with Ellie to take the company to the next stage”.



ENDS