Luxury vegan beauty brand MONAT® introduces the NEW Soothing Micellar Shampoo, which carefully lifts and removes impurities and product build-up from delicate tresses for a gentle yet deep, refreshing cleanse.



MONAT is a vegan and cruelty-free brand Preserving MONAT’s signature balance between modern and nature, the collection’s ingredients are backed by science, yet naturally derived. MONAT® only uses clinically tested ingredients plus safe colourants and fragrances approved by the European Health Commission.



Micellar cleansers have long been a life-saver for beauty mavens, and now it’s time to say hello to innovation with the new MONAT® Soothing Micellar Shampoo. Permeated with tiny micelles, this fragrance-free shampoo transforms into an airy lather that gently lifts and removes impurities from delicate tresses without stripping the hair of moisture or essential nutrients, nor causing scalp irritation. Both scalp and environmentally friendly, its gentle, high-performance cleansing agents work harmoniously with a botanical-based humectant to help cleanse while restoring a calm, balanced feeling to the scalp. It provides immediate and 24-hour scalp comfort.



KEY INGREDIENTS

If micellar cleansers are already a firm part of your repertoire, then you’ll be wondering how this transcends to a shampoo. The secret lies within the new MONAT® Soothing Micellar Shampoo’s carefully considered blend. Firstly, micellar cleaners contain tiny micelles (microscopic oil spheres) that dissolve impurities without stripping the hair. On one side, the micelle is attracted to oil, while the other side is attracted to water. They help draw out impurities, oil and environmental pollutants without being harsh. We’ve then chosen gentle, high-performance cleansing agents which complement the work of the tiny micelles. Both scalp and eco-friendly, we’ve teamed the coconut-derived COCAMIDOPROPYL HYDROXYSULTAINE with the coconut and corn-derived SODIUM LAURYLGLUCOSIDES HYDROXYPROPYLSULFONATE. This is followed by a splash of the naturally-derived moisturiser GLYCERIN, which is sourced from sustainable palm.



MONAT® Soothing Micellar Shampoo - 237ml

Retail Price: £27

VIP Customer Price: £23



Ideal for customers who have delicate, fine or fragile hair, and are looking for a gentle, refreshing cleanse, which also restores comfort and calm to a sensitive, reactive scalp. Suitable for all hair types and colour treated hair, whilst particularly great for use by gym-goers after active workouts. The Soothing Micellar Shampoo complements any MONAT conditioner or masque. It also works well with revolutionary REJUVABEADS® formulas designed to temporarily seal and mend split ends for healthier looking hair.

Directions for use: The Soothing Micellar Shampoo is the first step in your cleansing routine. Emulsify in hands and apply to wet hair. Leave on for 2–3 minutes. Rinse and repeat. For optimal results, follow with your

favourite MONAT Conditioner.



