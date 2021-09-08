Leading global advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to the Financial Services industry establishes Quantexa as leading AML innovator



[London and New York], [8 September 2021] — Quantexa today announced it has won the 2021 Aite-Novarica Group AML Impact Innovation Award. This achievement recognizes Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence platform as an industry-leading fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) innovation. The award will be presented at Aite-Novarica Group’s virtual Financial Crime Forum on September 14 and 15, 2021.



The Fraud & AML Impact Innovation awards program seeks organizations that are deploying new initiatives, products, and upgraded capabilities to more effectively and efficiently counter the globally escalating financial crime landscape. Quantexa’s win was based on a series of criteria including level of innovation and competitive advantage, and financial crime risk detection and mitigation.



The winners are selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML. The identification of any Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



Quantexa’s winning anti-money laundering solution is powered by Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI), which creates a connected view of data to reveal the relationships between people, places, and organizations. CDI fills the gap between data, analytics and decision outcome in order to reveal hidden risks, detect criminal activity faster, and reduce false positives by up to 75%.



Vishal Marria, CEO of Quantexa, commented: “We are delighted to receive this award and be recognized by Aite-Novarica as one of the most innovative Fraud & AML providers, leveraging our Contextual Decision Intelligence platform for best-in-class Entity Resolution, Network Generation and AI technology. Aite-Novarica understands the power of connecting data and has become an invaluable supporter in our mission to help organizations make their data meaningful for more effective operational decision-making.”





ABOUT QUANTEXA

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.



The Quantexa platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 350 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.



