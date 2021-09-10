There are simple practical measures you can add to properties at risk of flooding to make the clear up quicker, get your business back on track

* New ‘Flood Handbook for Your Business’ is published to help business owners plan ahead and make business premises resilient to future flood risk *



Coinciding with September’s ‘Preparedness Month’, the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project has published the ‘Flood Handbook for Your Business’ guide, which provides a wealth of practical steps that business owners can take to prepare and adapt their premises, to lessen the impact future flooding may have.



The Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project, which is one of three DEFRA national partnerships focused on raising awareness and take-up of Property Flood Resilience (PFR) measures, has published the e-book to provide free support to businesses and help them plan, prepare and take action.



It includes tips on how to access appropriate insurances, as well as showing real-life examples of businesses across the country that have already adapted their properties to keep livelihoods intact in the event of a flood.



While flooding is becoming an increasingly common occurrence, many businesses are unaware of the steps that can be taken to make their properties more resilient against future floods. The e-book, which has been co-authored by Matt Tandy, a Chartered Water and Environment Manager and flood resilience expert Mary Dhonau OBE, includes information on flood risk awareness, plus a template Flood Plan.



Ben Plummer, Environment Agency Deputy Director of FCERM Strategy, said: “Our long term vision is to create a nation ready for, and resilient to, floods. Flooding happens but helping communities prepare in advance will reduce the damage and stress floods can cause.



“There are simple practical measures you can add to properties at risk of flooding to make the clear up quicker, get your business back on track and save money.



“Read the helpful new guide to Property Flood Resilience for businesses from the Ox-Cam Pathfinder to find out more about options including airbrick covers, installing non-return valves on waste pipes, using flood resistant coatings on walls and using flood barriers to stop water coming through doorways.”



Matt Tandy, PFR expert for the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project said: “We are seeing an increasing threat of flooding across the country, driven by unpredictable weather conditions and the changing climate. Flooding can occur anywhere and the disruption and impact on livelihoods can be huge; it therefore pays to be prepared. Our focus here is to work with business owners to show them how they can reduce the impact flood waters may have.



“Being flooded can paralyse a business for many weeks if not months, which could create major disruption or even financial pressures. We want to help business owners learn what actions they can take now. We are therefore delighted to publish the new 'Flood Handbook for Your Business' to help business owners plan, prepare and become as flood resilient as possible.”



To download a free copy of the ‘Flood Handbook for Your Business’, visit https://www.floodtoolkit.com/ox-cam/, email PFR.NCC@northnorthants.gov.uk, or follow the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder project on social media:

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/oxcampfr

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OxCamPFR.





About the Ox-Cam Pathfinder Project:

As one of three DEFRA national pathfinder partnerships, the aim of the Ox-Cam Property Flood Resilience (PFR) Pathfinder Project is to raise awareness of PFR measures that property owners can take to lessen the impact flooding can have at a property.



Operating across the Oxfordshire-Cambridgeshire Arc region, the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project is hosting community engagement events and visits to demonstrate the active steps that people can take to make properties and businesses resilient to flooding. This includes PFR demonstrations using its ‘Floodmobile’ demonstration vehicle, an example property at HR Wallingford in Oxfordshire, and the online provision of PFR resources, specialists and guidance.



Led by North Northamptonshire Council, the Project is working in conjunction with Lead Local Flood Authorities from Cambridgeshire County Council; North Northamptonshire Council; Oxfordshire County Council; Buckinghamshire Council; Central Bedfordshire Council; Milton Keynes Council; Luton Borough Council; and Peterborough City Council.



Other key project partners include The Environment Agency, Regional Flood and Coastal Committees (Anglian Central, Northern and Thames), Anglian Water, Thames Water and the DEFRA Property Flood Resilience Roundtable.



