The smart software security platform helps clients prioritise cybersecurity risks and resolve them faster leveraging AI and the most advanced risk formula in the applications cybersecurity space



LONDON, England (September 13, 2021)—Appsec Phoenix announces the launch of its new platform dedicated to smart software security and risk-based vulnerability management. Through leveraging patent-pending AI technology and expert industry insight, Appsec Phoenix secures companies' software and optimize the use of developers and security professional providing always the most update list of vulnerabilities to solve. Armed with this knowledge on potential cyber exposures, security teams and developers can more quickly mitigate risks and resolve vulnerabilities to prevent future cyberattacks and security breaches.



Francesco Cipollone is the founder of Appsec Phoenix. Cipollone is a thought leader in and champion of the smart security sector and has founded and invested in several cybersecurity start-ups throughout his career. He has also been involved with the Cloud Security Alliance and currently serves as the Chapter Chair of the organisation’s UK and Ireland chapters. Cipollone also hosts the Cyber Security & Cloud Podcast, on which he and his guests explore current issues affecting the cloud and cyber universes.



Leveraging his deep experience in the cybersecurity sector, Cipollone launched Appsec Phoenix to give clients an intuitive, all-in-one dashboard to detect and remediate cyber vulnerabilities. With easy-to-decipher graphic insights, the Appsec Phoenix platform allows users to visualise vulnerabilities across all types of systems and software and prioritise them so IT teams can most efficiently close security loopholes. Thanks to its vulnerability detection and prioritisation features, Appsec Phoenix saves cybersecurity teams time identifying and fixing issues while also saving companies money on costly and reputation-damaging breaches.



Unlike other risk management platforms on the market, Appsec Phoenix employs real-time risk assessment and a next generation risk-based prioritisation of vulnerabilities. These assessments allow cybersecurity professionals to quickly develop actionable plans for resolving the most pressing security issues. Insights within the Appsec Phoenix dashboard include the probability of exploits, vulnerability density, exploitability scores, neighbour risk scores, and time to resolution.



With the power of real-time risk data in hand, Appsec Phoenix clients can resolve risks in weeks not in months than without the platform's insights. The rich data environment also promotes cross-organisation collaboration, especially between security teams and developers, and reduces pressure on security teams. Clients using Appsec Phoenix also gain the ability to clearly and consistently report on risks thanks to Appsec Phoenix’s clear risk visualisation capabilities, which can help security teams more effectively communicate with company leadership regarding risk status and promote buy-in when it comes time to upgrades to systems and software.



“We are pleased to launch Appsec Phoenix as a powerful and effective ally in helping companies working in all sectors simplify complex cybersecurity challenges,” said Cipollone. “With a vibrant, intuitive dashboard that easily visualises risks and prioritises them, Appsec Phoenix helps security teams maximise their effectiveness and their company’s security while boosting the company’s ROI by mitigating costly security breaches and attacks.”



To learn more, visit https://appsecphoenix.com



About Appsec Phoenix

Appsec Phoenix was established to provide an effective all-in-one security solution for application developers and businesses. With our easy-use platform, we’ve simplified a notoriously complex problem faced by many companies, small and large, working in the finance field and beyond. Learn more by visiting https://appsecphoenix.com



For more information about Appsec Phoenix or media inquiries, please contact Francesco Cipollone at +442031953879 or sales@appsecphoenix.com