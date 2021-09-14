Brextazy Official ltd



Brextazy Official ltd has taken its Brextazy product with the launch of a limited edition of a novelty product.

Brextazy is a non-alcoholic quality herbal drink with CBD infusion and edgy sweet-bitter taste.

New drink herbal brand is urging consumers to drink mindfully in a bid to make society happier, healthier and wealthier.



To bless the country We will allow only one buyer/ distributor to have an exclusive licence to sell the product in the UK before exporting internationally.



To celebrate to maximum out of this limited edition drink Brextazy Official Ltd is giving extra opportunities to upsize their taste experience of the herbal drink by standing a chance to win 6 bottles of Brextazy.

To enter the competition, simply you need to tell us in one sentence why you Love United Kingdom and how would you like to celebrate most comically. Alternatively, you can share our pic with your friends and ask the same question to take a part in the competition.

The best answer will win the case of Brextazy.



All potential taste lovers and UK country lovers are invited for testing on 13, 14 September 2021 from 10 to 17 to Imbibe Live at Olympia Exhibition Centre. The winner of the best answer will be announced on 30 September 2021.

Look up for Brextazy on the balcony, you won’t miss us out!

More info Anna Shark at office@brextazy.com

or Monika Kray at 07947799946