Hotpoint is on a mission to locate ‘old but well-loved’ appliances.



The best story or picture shared on Instagram, tagging the official Hotpoint account (@hotpoint.co.uk) and using the #Hotpoint110Years hashtag, will be in with the chance of winning £1,000 (GBP) of Hotpoint appliances.



To celebrate 110 years of supporting families at home, major domestic appliance manufacturer, Hotpoint is launching its Hotpoint Through the Ages campaign. Consumers are being asked to share images and stories of themselves or their family members with their old Hotpoint appliances, using the dedicated #Hotpoint110Years hashtag.



The company will also be showcasing the history of the brand through the ages, with flashbacks to its retro Hotpoint adverts on social media. Additionally, Hotpoint will be releasing a limited-edition version of its logo to mark the occasion, which will replace the modern logo on social media for the duration of the competition.



Hotpoint was officially founded in 1911 and the company’s name originated from the main product in the brand’s offering at the time, the electric iron, which was designed to stay ‘hot at the point’. During the 1920’s and 1930’s, Hotpoint went on to develop its first washing machines and refrigerators, while also manufacturing kettles, portable clothes dryers and vacuum cleaners.



The company experienced significant growth during the 1970’s and 1980’s, becoming a market leader in a number of appliance categories. Hotpoint expanded its portfolio during this period to include dishwashers, cookers and built-in appliances, and the brand also increased its colour palette offering across its range of products towards the end of the 1980’s, marking an end to just manufacturing traditional ‘white’ appliances.



Hotpoint is now the most recognised white goods brand in the UK*, and 92 per cent of its customers state that they would buy from Hotpoint again**. The company has also received several awards and accreditations across its range of appliances, including from Quiet Mark, Which? and Good Housekeeping, as well as receiving the coveted iF Design Award, demonstrating the outstanding quality and reliability of the appliances that Hotpoint manufactures.



Today, Hotpoint designs and develops its appliances to help consumers create that unique feeling of home, with products that protect them from mishaps, when distractions arise. From cooking products that keep forgotten pans from boiling over and foods from drying out to dishwashers and washing machines that use special sensors to clean impeccably. Hotpoint also works closely with Youreko to help consumers understand the financial benefit of investing in the latest appliances. The Youreko energy-saving tool, which is installed on the Hotpoint website, rates products according to their running costs and demonstrates an appliance’s lifetime energy financial savings.



Kimberley Garner, Hotpoint Brand Manager, says: “We are delighted to be celebrating Hotpoint’s 110 year anniversary. Hotpoint has been by UK families' sides for 110 years and, while our company has evolved over the years to adapt to the changing times and ever-evolving marketplace, our message throughout this time has remained consistent. We are passionate about being a brand that cares for its customers, manufacturing high quality, innovative and reliable appliances that have been a staple in consumers’ homes for 110 years.



“Our Hotpoint Through the Ages campaign will enable us to connect with both new and existing customers while showcasing the diverse history of our brand. We are proud to continue to deliver outstanding results for generations of families in the UK, and we are excited to hear the stories behind our appliances from our valued customers.”



To be in with the chance of winning a prize, share an image or story of yourself or your family with an old Hotpoint appliance by tagging @Hotpoint.co.uk on Instagram and using the dedicated #Hotpoint110Years hashtag.



For more information on appliances from Hotpoint, please visit the website at www.hotpoint.co.uk



13th September 2021