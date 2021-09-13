London, 13th September - Positive, the fast-growing PR and content consultancy specialising in building tech categories, announced today it has secured agency-of-record status for one of the UK’s most promising data analytics firms, Quantexa, following a competitive pitch.



Quantexa is one of the hottest prospects in the burgeoning British tech scene. Its AI-powered technology is in use by major banks such as HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and Danske Bank to prevent crimes including money laundering, fraud, counterfeiting of goods and human trafficking.



In June 2020, Quantexa raised over $65 million in funding and last year it grew revenues by 108%,leading some news outlets to speculate it is valued at up to $300 million, well on its way to so-called unicorn status and a billion dollar valuation. Positive also helped as its valuation tripled as it raised $153 million in July this year.



Most recently, Quantexa’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used to combat fare-dodging at Govia Thameslink Railway, one of the UK’s largest train operators.



The PR brief is for Positive to help the board of Quantexa to grow its brand within the new tech category of Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI). This multi-year project will reposition the company as a mainstream data analytics company, competing with IBM, Oracle and others. Positive demonstrated expertise in supporting new tech categories, delivering on-message corporate coverage and focusing on results in the tech and corporate media.



Positive’s team is also leading major global research projects for Quantexa which will look at how business leaders are using AI to shape the future of their enterprises.



Commenting on the client win, Paul Maher, CEO of Positive, said:



“We set this company up to serve visionary, disruptive clients like Quantexa who want to build tech categories which matter over the longer term. The team are fully switched-on to the opportunity and from the start of the pitch, we aligned with the exec team who are building one of the UK’s most promising tech firms in decades.”



Matt Cooper, Quantexa’s CMO said:



“What appealed about Positive was the way they showed their enthusiasm to help us on this next crucial part of our journey as we scale up to reach our potential. Core to that is a full understanding of how we can grow and lead the Contextual Decision Intelligence marketplace. We were impressed with previous category building work and their willingness to focus on day-to-day execution against a demanding plan.”



About Positive

Positive is a fast-growing digital-first outreach consultancy and PR firm with an exclusive focus on the B2B technologies which drive the world today. Founded in London and with a global affiliate network based in the US, Europe and Asia Pac. Positive is the only European consultancy certified for Category Design in Europe, which is handled by its Categorical subsidiary.



About Quantexa

Quantexa is a data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, financial crime, customer intelligence, credit risk, fraud and throughout the customer lifecycle.



