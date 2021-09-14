The inclusion of a range of comprehensive data centre and cloud services adds significant value to the wider Arrow group

Arrow is delighted to announce its third acquisition this year having acquired AIMES Management Services Ltd.



AIMES’ reputation as a trusted cloud and data centre provider adds significant value to our emerging Public Sector proposition. Their range of accredited cloud and data centre services builds on previous acquisitions to create a comprehensive and enviable portfolio of managed services with demonstrable experience in supporting Health, Local Government and Social Housing. Their ability to provide Trustworthy Research Environment (TRE) for the most demanding of Health and Life Sciences customers puts them at the forefront of cloud innovation and security.



All of the Directors and employees of AIMES will be staying on and will work within the Arrow group, ensuring a smooth transition for all of its valued clients.



Dr Dennis Kehoe, CEO of AIMES comments: “Becoming part of the Arrow Group will help accelerate the growth of AIMES and further enhance our capability to deliver innovative products and services to our customers. This new partnership will bring significant benefits and opportunities to AIMES and represents an exciting new chapter in the company’s continued development.



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications: “The inclusion of a range of comprehensive data centre and cloud services adds significant value to the wider Arrow group in support of our Public Sector and Enterprise customers, strengthening our portfolio in providing a broad range of Collaboration, Connectivity, Core and Cyber services. We’re excited to work with the highly technical AIMES team and are delighted that they are now part of the wider Arrow Group.”



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by both Deloitte, led by Deborah Angel and RSM, led by Rob McCarthy. Knight CF, led by Paul Billingham and David Middleton and Brabners led by Rupert Gill assisted AIMES.



