British brand Ecozone’s range of non-toxic formulas and conscious packaging are continuing to expand as they tackle climate change



“A code red for humanity” is how the UN’s chief Antonio Guterres described the distressing findings of the recent IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report, the first major review of climate change since 2013. As a brand, Ecozone has been creating affordable and sustainable products for over 20 years, using a combination of non-toxic formulas, plant-based ingredients and conscious packaging to create a range that now consists of over 100 cleaning, laundry and lifestyle products. Through honesty, innovation and sincerity, Ecozone have encouraged people to make small lifestyle changes that make a huge difference to the planet.



The IPCC report comes after a summer of unpredictable weather, including intense heatwaves and flash flooding, and global devastations from extreme weather like Hurricane Ida and wildfires. intensifying UK consumers’ hunger for change and ethical products from brands with a conscience. A recent survey conducted by women’s interests & lifestyle Yours Magazine revealed that 22% of people say the most important factor when making any purchases is that it is eco-friendly, and a further 93% revealed that it is either incredibly important or somewhat important that brands they buy from clearly demonstrate their eco credentials. Cleaning products are also the most popular to buy, with 64% saying they bought these the most.



Many cleaning products currently on the market are made with toxic chemicals and ingredients that are non-biodegradable, many of which don’t break down at all and stay in the environment, and have proven to be unsafe for aquatic life and organisms. Most of these products also come in non-recyclable or hard to recycle plastic bottles made from virgin plastics. Ecozone, on the other hand, pride themselves on their powerful and effective formulas that eco-conscious ingredients unlike the toxins used in mainstream products, as well as packaging that is recyclable and made from recycled materials wherever possible, as well as a growing range of biodegradable alternatives.



Most importantly, Ecozone know that honesty and openness is what will encourage real changes to be made in the fight to slow down climate change. Creating eco-friendly products that are just as effective, if not more, as their competitors is only half the battle. Educating consumers on the importance of using sustainable products, and making these products accessible and affordable, is how Ecozone hope to encourage more people to make smarter choices, and ultimately reduce our environmental impact.



About Ecozone



Ecozone are a family run British business based in the UK, specialising in sustainable products made with plant-based and biodegradable ingredients. With a range that now boasts over 100 products across cleaning, laundry, dishwashing, home & lifestyle, and solutions, Ecozone continue to provide products that are honest and clean, providing accessible sustainable alternatives to all conventional cleaners to create homes that are safe, clean and healthy.



