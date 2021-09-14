Luxury warmers, SAD lamps and advanced air care solutions from Beurer can help you weather the dull, winter months

If you feel the cold, suffer from the winter blues, or are concerned about air quality as we crank up the heating and close the windows, health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has a range of wellness innovations that can help you feel more positive, healthy and comfortable this winter.



Innovative light therapy to ease the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)



To help fend off the winter blues and administer a supply of happy energy during the dark and gloomy months, Beurer’s range of light therapy solutions provide the least invasive and one of the most effective treatments to tackle the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) caused by shortened daylight hours and a lack of sunlight.



Beurer TL 30 / TL 50 Daylight Therapy (SAD) Lamp - Wellness lights to improve your mood



The Beurer TL 30 and TL 50 SAD lamps are medically certified for easing the symptoms of Seasonal Effective Disorder. Spending 1 hour a day in front of a daylight lamp for a week, can relieve the complaints associated with winter depression including sleep disorders, extreme fatigue, insomnia, and the tendency to eat extra-high amounts of carbohydrates. Both products simulate natural daylight of 10,000 lux, boast simple one-touch operation and attractive tabletop designs. The extra slim-line design of the Beurer TL 30 makes this lamp extremely portable, ideal for taking to the office or away with you when travelling, and it comes with a handy storage pouch that protects the light when you are commuting.



The Beurer TL 30 is available from Lakeland and Amazon. SRP: £59.99

The Beurer TL 50 is available from Amazon. SRP: £99.99



Beurer WL 50 / WL 75 Wake-Up Lights - Conjure up your own private sunrise



Be woken up gently with the Beurer WL 50 or Beurer WL 75 wake up lights and enjoy a relaxing start to the day. These extremely clever lights allow you to fall asleep naturally and wake up gently with simulations of sunset and sunrise. They also include fall-asleep and wake-up melodies to support your natural sleep rhythm. For the most relaxing start, use the light simulated sunrise setting to introduce gradual light each day. The light created by the WL 75 also stimulates the production of serotonin, proven to boost mood, productivity and energy levels so that you feel ready for the day ahead.



These smart lights also have an alarm with snooze functionality and an FM radio, and you can even plug in your own music. They can also moonlight as a colour changing mood light, night-light or reading lamp. The WL75 also lets you take control of all these features via your smartphone with the Beurer LightUp app.



The Beurer WL 50 is available from John Lewis. SRP: £69.99

The Beurer WL 75 is available from Argos / Amazon. SRP: £119.99



Visit the Beurer website to explore the complete range of Beurer light therapy products.



Indulge yourself in warmth and luxury this winter



Some of us feel the cold more than others and sometimes a hot drink whilst sitting in front of the fire simply isn’t enough. Beurer’s flexible heating products mean you don’t have to crank the heating up to tropical this winter.



Beurer HD 75 Cosy Heated Snuggle Blanket – for cold nights and comfy winter days on the sofa



The Beurer HD 75 Heated Snuggle Blanket is made with a luxurious, super-fleecy, skin-friendly, machine washable material that is both perfectly cosy and fuzz-free. You can select from 6 different temperature settings on an illuminated function display to suit your preferences, which remain consistent thanks to patented electronic temperature regulation. If the pure contentment of warmth sends you to sleep, this clever snuggle blanket will switch off automatically after 3 hours.



The Beurer HD 75 Heated Snuggle Blanket is available from Lakeland. SRP: £49.99.



Beurer HK 42 Super Cosy Heat Pad: The humble hot water bottle has had a super upgrade!



The Beurer HK 42 Super Cosy Heat Pad won’t leak and most importantly, won’t go cold on you. You can enjoy constant, controllable heat with this generously sized fleecy pad, designed to keep you cosy and warm for as long as you need it. Three temperature settings help ease chills, aches and pains, and with rapid heat-up you can be warm in no time. The washable snuggly fleece fabric features soft, breathable fibres which are kind on your skin and help to spread heat evenly to eliminate any hot spots. There’s no need to worry about nodding off – the heat pad switches off automatically after 90 minutes of continuous use and can be started again straightaway if you’re still awake and need some extra warmth.



The Beurer HK 42 Super Cosy Heat Pad is available from Amazon. SRP: £36.99



Beurer FW 20 Foot Warmer: Combatting cold feet has never been easier!



The Beurer foot warmer lets you enjoy a selection of three heat settings for your preferred perfect temperature and can get your tootsies roasty toasty in no time at all with rapid heat up technology. As well as warmth, the Beurer foot warmer can also ease aches and pains and help with circulation issues. Made with an exceptionally cosy, fleecy material that is skin friendly, your feet will feel submerged in comfort. The teddy soft lining can also be easily removed for hand washing.



The Beurer FW 20 Foot Warmer is available from Argos. SRP: £39.99.



Visit the Beurer website to explore the complete range of Beurer flexible heating products.



Take care of the air you breathe



On average we spend around 16 hours a day at home and with the cold months coming, most of us will be shutting the windows tight to keep the heat in. Did you know that you are more at risk of air pollution exposure indoors? In fact, indoor air can contain up to 900 potentially dangerous chemicals, particles, and biological materials which can aggravate allergies or generally make us feel unwell. There are plenty of benefits to having healthy air in your home - Beurer has a range of air purifiers designed to cleanse the air in your home, quickly and quietly, and air humidifiers which also counteract the drying effects of indoor heating.



Beurer LR 210 Air Purifier – Healthy ambient air with HEPA 13 filter system



This advanced air purifier features a three-layered filter system proven to filter out up to 95% of airborne particles, while an ion function provides additional cleaning. Say goodbye to domestic dust, animal hair, odours, pollen, various bacteria, and viruses as well as harmful gases, and be assured that you are breathing clean, ambient air. The Beurer LR 210 offers night mode for quieter operation and a dimmed operation panel to ensure you a enjoy a restful sleep, while your night-time triple filtered air, improves your breathing, ensuring you experience a better quality sleep and helping you wake without feeling groggy.



The Beurer LR 210 is available from Boots. SRP: £139.99



Beurer LB 37 Air Humidifier – Breathe deeply and enjoy fragranced living



Not only is this handy gadget practical, ensuring pollutants, dust and pollen don’t stand a chance, but the elegant design, available in two colours, also makes it a wonderful addition to your home décor. Enjoy optimum ambient air thanks to ultrasound humidification technology. The Beurer LB 37 is also suitable for aroma oils, doubling as an aroma diffuser to surround you in your favourite fragrances. Operation is extremely quiet so you can be assured that you can breathe quality air deeply without your sleep being disturbed.



The Beurer LB 37 is available from Argos. SRP: £54.99



Visit the Beurer website to explore the complete range of Beurer air care products.



About Beurer



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and well-being. Today, the long-standing company leads the way in several product fields in this segment; the company is the market leader in Europe in the area of flexible heating and a market leader in Germany for blood pressure monitors and massage products. Beurer is also one of the leading suppliers of personal bathroom scales in Europe.



This portfolio, which is under constant development in all areas, offers products for use in the home. It includes: personal bathroom scales, kitchen scales, luggage scales, air purifiers, air dehumidifiers, air washers, thermo hygrometers, aroma diffusers, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, mobile ECG devices, hearing amplifiers, pulse oximeters, nebulisers, clinical thermometers, a sleep sensor, wake up lights, a snore stopper, daylight therapy lamps, infrared lamps, TENS/EMS devices, massage products (foot massage, Shiatsu massage, massage chairs, massage cushions, fascia massage, leg compression massager), relaxation aids, hair removal devices (classic, IPL, laser), FaceCare and HairCare products, a cellulite releaZer, cosmetics mirrors, manicure/pedicure sets, a BabyCare line, ovulation thermometers, activity sensors and heart rate monitors. USB ports and Bluetooth® make it possible for a growing number of Connect products to be linked to the expanding Beurer app world and/or software.



The family-run company operates a global distribution network in more than 100 countries and currently has a workforce of around 1,000 people. You can find more information at www.beurer.com