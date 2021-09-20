AN unshakable commitment to help others is a trait shared by women from Northwich shortlisted for a prestigious business award.



Emma Guy, Sue France and Ashley Costello will champion each other in Blackpool later this week when organisers of the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), now in its tenth year, acknowledge exceptional female entrepreneurship across the North West.



The trio has emerged from a record number of entries to be named among the finalists in separate categories.



“The fields we work in are very different,” said Emma.



“And so this is a lovely way for us to come together and celebrate the fact we are all thriving in the same town.”



She is a contender for the Health and Wellbeing award in recognition of her dedication to improving people’s emotional and physical health both at her acupuncture practice, Acupuncture That Works, and in local hospices.



Judges liked that she recast herself as the Menopausal Godmother, conceived during the first lockdown in England of the coronavirus pandemic after Emma’s clinic was forced to close temporarily.



Initially a Facebook page and complemented since by a private group and a website, it is a safe space for ladies to find solidarity as well as access advice from experts.



Sue, a finalist previously in 2016, is hoping to go one better in the Solo Business category.



The founder of Creative Connecting in Cheshire, she organises networking events for women which have nurtured enduring business relationships and created countless job opportunities.



“It’s an honour to reach this stage,” she said.



“I know the value of amazing collaborations between female entrepreneurs, as well as the results they can produce, and I’m so happy that’s been recognised.”



Ashley Costello is considered as a role model by those that access her Resilient Kid education and therapy service.



A psychotherapist, she works with a broad range of individuals – from children and their parents through to educators and business leaders – to build resilience so that they can cope with the challenges life throws their way.



It is for that reason she has been shortlisted in for an Inspirational Woman award.



“Knowing that you have been chosen from a large group of candidates not only means that you’re doing your thing, but you’re doing it well too!” she said.



“The EVAs are special; it brings together talented women in the same room – all of them from the north – and I’m excited to spend an evening with them.”



The EVAs, established as the largest business awards outside London dedicated solely to women, aim to recognise the creativity, ethics, passion and commitment of those leading the way in their chosen industry.



Taking place this year on Friday, September 24, at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, they will feature 18 separate prizes.



Those on the shortlists include start-ups, young entrepreneurs, family businesses, global organisations and third sector businesses.



Coral Horn, the annual event’s founder, said: “Women have faced huge economic, logistical, and emotional challenges as a result of the pandemic.



“It’s been an absolute joy to see the resilience and strength of these remarkable entrepreneurs who have adapted and flourished.



“Every nomination and entry deserves a huge round of applause.”



ENDS



List of finalists (selected)



Health and Wellbeing (sponsored by Unique Homecare)



Caroline Heaton (Strawberry Rose Farm)

Claire Morton (The Purpose Pusher)

Emma Guy (Acupuncture That Works)

Lana Walker (Worthy and Content)

Yvonne Sampson (Complete Netball Solutions)



Inspirational Woman of the Year (sponsored by Pink Link)



Ashley Costello (The Resilient Kid)

Carol Ann Whitehead (The Zebra Partnership)

Gill Smallwood (Fortalice)

Maggie Oliver (The Maggie Oliver Foundation)

Rachel Holliday (Time to Change CIC, West Cumbria)

Susan Banister (Slave-Free Alliance)



Solo Business (sponsored by Blackpool Rock Gin)



Jemma Munford (Blissed Out Babies)

Kristina Castellina (Highcliffe Holiday Apartments)

Lynne Webster (Baby Bamboo and Beyond)

Sue France (Creative Connecting in Cheshire)

Vinny Scarantino (Chase the Sun)





Outside London, the Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) are now the largest business awards dedicated solely to women.



They are open to women in business across the North West, including business owners, employees, CEOs and homeworkers, young entrepreneurs and ‘silverpreneurs’.



To see a full list of EVAs finalists for 2021, click here.



