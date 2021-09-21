LONDON, 21 SEPTEMBER 2021. Solace, the leader in Event-Driven Architecture (EDA), takes the stage as a platinum sponsor at Blueprint LDN, the UK’s cloud-native architecture event. The Modern Software Theatre will for the day be transformed into the EDA Summit Theatre, where Solace and its guests will discuss the key points of data movement today.



Solace CTO Shawn McAllister will give the keynote address on “What you need to know about EDA right now”. As the pace of change accelerates and our world becomes more digital, event-driven architecture (EDA) is fast emerging as the predominant architecture for modern enterprises that want to enable better customer experiences, more efficient operations, and greater agility. Catch the London EDA Summit Keynote to get up to speed on EDA: what it is, and why and how leading enterprises are adopting it across all major industries.



Join this session to:

Understand the technical definition of an ‘event’ and ‘event-driven architecture’, and learn how to explain them to your grandma.

Hear experts from around the globe share their EDA success stories and highlight the business and technical benefits of EDA across a variety of industries and use cases.

Get up to speed on the latest tools and technologies emerging to support EDA, which can help you and your organization successfully implement, manage, and leverage it.



Throughout the day Shawn will also introduce guests such as Joerg Singler, VP of Event and Messaging Platforms at SAP, Francisco Parras, Senior Advisory Systems Engineer at Boomi, and Jon Diamond, Senior Sales Engineer at Jitterbit.



Modern organizations as varied as Netflix and Unilever, SAP and Amazon, LinkedIn and the Federal Aviation Administration rely on real-time event-driven architecture — a software design pattern in which decoupled applications can asynchronously publish and subscribe to events via an event broker — to digitally transform so they can deliver better customer experiences and meet increasingly competitive and volatile business conditions with greater organizational agility and resilience.



Blueprint LDN, a brand new event from the organisers of Big Data LDN, focuses on how to build a modern Cloud-Native architecture fit for today’s requirements. With 4 streams of seminar sessions covering Multi-Cloud, DevOps, IoT, Containerisation, Observability and more, Blueprint LDN is an essential event for all those looking to design a technology stack to support & enable their Digital Transformation.



