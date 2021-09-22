Introducing dance2happy – joyful dance workouts bursting with positive vibes. www.dance2happy.com/ was created by Afaf Belcaid, a qualified engineer, who swapped a senior role at Amazon for dance fitness instructor after feeling burnt out and overwhelmed.



dance2happy routines are inspired by Zumba principles - but with a twist – expect to leave with a massive smile on your face, having burned over 400 calories whilst busting a move to an uplifting playlist.



The dance2happy concept uses scientifically proven techniques to boost your mood and guarantees to raise your endorphins whilst improving your physical and mental health. In true ‘exercise in disguise’ style you will leave fitter without even realising you’ve been working out.



According to dance2happy founder Afaf Belcaid, “Despite ticking all of the ‘success’ boxes in my life - qualified engineer, MBA, senior manager at Amazon and Mum to two kids - I was burnt out and suffering from chronic anxiety. dance2happy was my turning point and the switch that turned off the worrying voice in my brain.



“Dance fitness classes helped me reduce stress, get rid of negative emotions and escape from the anxiety that threatened to overwhelm me. dance2happy is designed to let you leave your troubles at the door and finish our classes on a long-lasting high”.



Classes are available now online, with in-person sessions launching at ArtsEd dance studios in Chiswick on 2nd October.



Book on the website www.dance2happy.com Classes start from £5.



