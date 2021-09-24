we have come to rely on Imprivata as one of the key systems that helps to create a secure IT estate across our large and complex health environment

Creative thinking and dynamic teamwork drive successful adoption of Imprivata technology at UK and Ireland healthcare organisations resulting in Proven ROI, Innovation, Early Adoption, and Clinical Excellence



London, England - Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, has celebrated the achievements of customers from the UK and Ireland at its annual HealthCon user group meeting, this year a virtual, but no less glittering, event held on 22 September.

For each of the four Awards, there was an overall Winner as well as Special Commendations in the category, which reflected the strength and depth of nominations.



The Proven ROI Award for the customer who has fully leveraged their Imprivata solutions, either by deploying effectively across their organisation, saving time, or realising the value of Imprivata solutions in their workflows, was won by The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn NHS Foundation Trust, easily one of Imprivata’s quickest and most successful Single Sign-On deployments, demonstrating a fast time to value. Imprivata applauded the Trust for its innovative integration of the Imprivata ConfirmID and WellSky Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) applications in the Pharmacy department. The project was a critical success factor in leveraging optimised secondary authentication when clinicians were e-charting, e-signing and e-witnessing patient medication.



Nigel Hall, Chief Digital & Information Officer at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust commented, “We are absolutely delighted to win this award. It is testament to the diligence and hard work of our project, implementation and wider support staff involved to make this a success.

“We are extremely proud of how we have applied Imprivata technology to deliver a highly secure medicines management methodology that keeps our patients safe whilst improving the digital experience for staff across the organisation.”



Special commendations went to:

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust following the successful roll-out of Imprivata OneSign in the Emergency Department. Excellent adoption of the solution combined with praise from clinical colleagues have since led to additional investment in the technology for all clinical users across the organisation.



Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) - in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OoCIO) of the Health Service Executive (HSE) in the Republic of Ireland and Cork University Hospital (CUH). Despite significant disruption from COVID-19 and the severe cyber attack that crippled Irish healthcare this year, teams from the OoCIO and CUH, in collaboration with the local project team in CUMH, successfully completed the first national single sign-on pilot at CUMH.



The Innovator Award for the Imprivata champion whose success story resonates innovation and achievement within their organisation, went to The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust for their forward-thinking strategy, investing Digital Aspirant funding to extend the Imprivata OneSign solution across the whole organisation with ‘tap and go’. The Trust has also completed a successful Proof of Concept with Welch Allyn medical devices. This will extend clinicians’ digital identity through badge tag authentication to 150 connected medical devices that simultaneously interact with the Trust’s Meditech electronic patient records system to reduce errors.



Kevin Grice, Programme Manager at The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust commented, “We have worked tirelessly to create a connected health environment using digital technology from Imprivata. Winning this award is testament to our dynamic thinking and will spur us on to do bigger and better things in the future.”



Special commendations went to:

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, long-term partners of Imprivata in trialling beta software and providing valuable feedback that shapes the products the company releases to market. This year, the team at Bolton NHS Trust was instrumental in guiding the development of Imprivata’s new Virtual Smart Card solution.



Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust for their pioneering attitude to embracing Imprivata’s beta developments. In particular, thanks go to the Trust’s unwavering support, collaborating tirelessly with the Imprivata project management and engineering teams to introduce the company’s new Virtual Smart Card solution.



The Early Adopter Award for the Imprivata customer that has contributed immensely to product roadmap initiatives, was presented to East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust for the tremendous support provided by both clinical and IT stakeholders in pioneering a range of Imprivata technologies. Over the last year, the Trust has added Imprivata Mobile Device Access to the organisation’s Zebra PDAs, introduced Imprivata OneSign with native tap into existing HP laptops, implemented new infection control keyboards, integrated Imprivata ConfirmID with Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) applications and deployed the Imprivata Virtual Smart Card.



Andy Bissenden, Associate Director of Digital at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust commented, “As a combined acute and community Trust serving a population of over half a million people, we have come to rely on Imprivata as one of the key systems that helps to create a secure IT estate across our large and complex health environment.



“Over the last 12 months we have tested and applied a variety of Imprivata applications in highly creative ways. It’s fantastic that our hard work and leading-edge thinking when it comes to optimising workflows across our sites and services has been recognised with this award.”



Special commendations went to:

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, who has invested in the Imprivata GroundControl solution to improve iOS mobility workflows. A digital aspirant trust, UHL has adopted a mobile first approach to electronic patient records and ward processes making the robust management of devices business critical. As a result, the Trust anticipates a series of notable benefits. Devices are now shareable and digital identities can be maintained across the mobile fleet. Furthermore, the Trust expects to reduce its mobile fleet through super-fast sync and charging docking stations.



Swansea Bay University Health Board, early adopters of Imprivata and Hospital e-prescribing in NHS Wales. The team at Swansea boasts the most advanced deployment of Imprivata OneSign in the country and has recently inter-weaved Imprivata ConfirmID with WellSky Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (EPMA) technology into the board’s workflows in the Renal and Pharmacy departments.



The Clinical Excellence Award for the customer whose clinical team stands out as an exceptional proponent of Imprivata solutions, was given to South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for the fantastic engagement with the clinical team pre and post their investment in Imprivata. Imprivata praises South Tees’ energy and ongoing commitment to introducing Imprivata solutions. The Trust is currently implementing Imprivata OneSign and ConfirmID to accelerate access to and improve a range of clinical workflows.



Special commendations went to:

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust who saw first-hand the benefits of investing in Imprivata OneSign to complement the organisation’s Cerner Electronic Patient Records (EPR) roll-out. The Trust has also invested in over 1,000 handheld Zebra devices for electronic observations, linking them to Imprivata’s Mobile Device Access solution and will be the largest such deployment within the NHS. This will allow clinical staff to authenticate using badge tap and access their applications using single sign-on - making sharing information fast and efficient.



Midland Partnership NHS Foundation Trust - a comprehensive NHS Trust which provides community care, mental health and social care services, as well as a wide range of specialist services including care in more than 23 prisons across the country. Clinical involvement was key to evaluating and tailoring workflows across six very different care settings, giving Imprivata great insight into the mix of applications, specialties and the challenges this ecosystem brings to frontline staff.



Ross Allen, VP, International at Imprivata concluded, “As the global pandemic continues to challenge healthcare organisations, we are amazed and inspired by the sheer dedication and professionalism of both IT and clinical teams everywhere. These are all world-class case studies in how to apply technology to improve patient care in a highly creative and dynamic way. Against such a backdrop, we not only celebrate the achievement of our very worthy winners, and their specially commended peers, but also acknowledge the rest of the healthcare sector that has given so much to keep all of us as safe as possible.”



For more information on Imprivata’s award winners, the company and its solutions, visit Imprivata



-ends-



About Imprivata



Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, provides identity, authentication, and access management solutions that are purpose-built to solve healthcare’s unique workflow, security, and compliance challenges. Imprivata enables healthcare securely by establishing trust between people, technology, and information across the increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem.



For more information please visit: Imprivata



Press Contacts

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk