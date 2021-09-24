The UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors, Greater Manchester-based Wing Mirror Man, is celebrating its latest employee completing an apprenticeship.



Thomas Bailey, 20, has passed the NVQ Level 3 in Digital Marketing in conjunction with Back2Work Group from Manchester.



Thomas, who lives in Bolton, has spent two years studying different aspects of digital marketing such as social media marketing, Google Pay-Per-Click Advertising, Google Analytics, Keyword Research and Search Engine Optimization as part of his apprenticeship whilst working full-time at Wing Mirror Man.



Thomas’ role at Wing Mirror Man involves maintaining the company’s three websites namely wingmirrorman.co.uk, which has more than 24,000 wing mirrors, covers and glass, headlampsdirect.co.uk(with more than 4,500 headlamps, rear lamps, indicators, fog lamps, and number plate lamps) and windowregulatorman.co.uk(with more than 1,300 window regulators).



Thomas is responsible for the maintenance and development of products available to customers on the retail websites, consistently updating and refining product listings.



Commenting on completing his apprenticeship, Thomas said: “I’m pleased to have completed the apprenticeship. The course included a number of subjects that directly help me in my job, so it’s been good.”



Steven Speed, Managing Director of Buy It Online Limited, which owns the three websites, said: “Thomas has worked really hard both in the job as well as his time studying at college and at home, so we are delighted for his success. He fulfils a very important role for us here at Wing Mirror Man and we can see how what he has been taught can be applied in a practical way to helping us operate and grow our three websites.”



Mr Speed started the online business in 2006. It quickly became the UK’s leading specialist in wing mirrors. Wing Mirror Man provides brand new wing mirrors to the public and the auto trade at prices well below those offered by dealers or manufacturers.



It supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield.



It also supplies trade customers such as ambulance services, police services, car and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, rental hire companies, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and hire companies, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



The company employs ten staff at its premises on Stewart Street in Bury and sells via its websites and the telephone.



Wing Mirror Man also sells single units of wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick on glass and glass cut to size and provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.



For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit the website http://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk or call 0161 763 0800.



