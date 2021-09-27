Integration of platforms provides comprehensive risk status and vulnerability management for any enterprise in the cloud



27th September 2021, San Francisco, CA - C3M, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management (CIEM) has today announced a new global technology partnership with AppSec Phoenix, the provider of SMART risk-based vulnerability management. The integration of C3M’s Cloud Control and AppSec Phoenix Platform will result in a complementary platform that benefits enterprises by providing end to end, development to deployment, visibility and management of cloud vulnerabilities, all in a single pane.



The agreement will see the technological integration of both unique platforms, the sharing of information and knowledge moving forward and also greater collaboration between the companies. C3M and AppSec Phoenix will become more aligned strategically in their go to market, and messaging to customers, as a joint offering further strengthening the partnership.



“AppSec Phoenix is a rising star in cyber security and was founded, and led, by Francesco Cipollone who is regarded as one of the leading figures in the industry. This technology partnership adds significant value to C3M endorsing our credentials as a leader in cloud security,” said Paddy Viswanathan, CEO and Founder, C3M. “C3M’s integration with AppSec Phoenix’s application development security capabilities offers enterprises complete and simplified visibility of risks and management of vulnerabilities across the cloud infrastructure and demonstrates our ambition to create a unified cloud security and operations management experience.”



“We are excited that AppSec Phoenix has partnered with C3M; the two companies are aligned in vision and bring more security at a fingertip to executives,” said Francesco Cipollone, CEO and Founder, AppSec Phoenix. “With a vibrant, intuitive dashboard that easily visualises risks and prioritises them, AppSec Phoenix helps security teams maximise their effectiveness and their company’s security while boosting the company’s ROI by mitigating costly security breaches and attacks.”



“C3M are experts in detecting, finding and resolving cloud vulnerabilities and its advanced, intelligent platform is the best on the market. This agreement shows our quality offerings work well and better together with the aim of solving security problems for customers by visualising, prioritising and remediating vulnerabilities,” continued Cipollone. “We are start-up companies aligned in vision, ethos and cloud. The partnership is a natural fit and in this unique window of opportunity, we are both hungry to grab market share.”



C3M’s Cloud Control is a 100% agent-less cloud native security and compliance platform that offers enterprises complete cloud control through actionable cloud security intelligence and insights. The AppSec Phoenix Platform integrates with security vulnerability scanners to consolidate and aggregate complex vulnerabilities. Its software provides a simple, all-in-one solution to application security, with easy-to-understand risk and impact metrics.



About C3M

C3M, LLC is a San Francisco headquartered Cloud Security solutions provider. C3M’s Cloud Control is a 100% Agent-less, API based, cloud-native security solution that offers organisations complete cloud control through automated security intelligence, giving them actionable insights into the cloud, its security, and infrastructure, while also auto-remediating any security violations it detects. C3M Access Control helps enterprises gain complete control over identities and infrastructure entitlements, and right size identity privileges.

www.c3m.io



About AppSec Phoenix

AppSec Phoenix was established to provide an effective all-in-one security solution for application developers and businesses. With our easy-use platform, we’ve simplified a notoriously complex problem faced by many companies, small and large, working in the finance field and beyond. www.appsecphoenix.com





