To meet increasing consumer demand for preventive skincare Forever Living has launched a highly bioavailable liquid marine collagen supplement. Forever Marine Collagen is a highly concentrated liquid formula that uses a scientifically advanced marine collagen base which is easily broken down and absorbed by the body as well as stimulating the body’s natural production of collagen. With a fresh tasting berry flavour it comes in convenient, 15ml sachets to maintain healthy skin, help improve skin’s hydration and texture, and support visibly firmer skin.



Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body making up nearly a third of the body’s protein; it is the building block of bones, skin, connective tissues, muscles, tendons, and ligaments. From the age of around 25+ collagen production starts to decline and from the age of around 30 this depletes by around 1% a year.



In addition to marine-based collagen, Forever’s Marine Collagen includes a proprietary blend of acerola cherry, black pepper extract, goji berries and green tea extract, that work synergistically, along with vitamins C and A which contribute to the normal formation of collagen in the body. Zinc and biotin also play a role in the maintenance of skin, bones, hair and nails.



Each sachet of Forever Marine Collagen contains 3000 mg hydrolysed collagen peptide from cod, pollock and haddock (no crustaceans, shellfish or shark), which are responsibly sourced in the Atlantic ocean. Gluten free it contains highly bioavailable collagen peptides, type I and a medley of type II, IV, V, VII, VIII, XI, X.



Contains 30 sachets, take one sachet daily, Price £79.43



For more information please visit https://shopnow.foreverliving.com/gbr/en-gb/products/613-MAR...



About Forever Living Products



Forever owns and manages all of its product development activity and manufacturing using the finest ingredients ensuring premium products that are of the highest quality. Forever is so confident about the quality that all its products are backed by a 60-day money back guarantee.



Founded in 1978 and still family-led, Forever is the world’s largest grower and manufacturer of aloe products. With headquarters in Scottsdale Arizona, the company operates in over 160 countries. Its extensive product range includes aloe vera-based drinks, sports and nutritional supplements, personal care and bee-derived products.



