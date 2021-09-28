SMi Group reports: SMi proudly hosts presentations from all 5 eyes alliance from UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand at this year’s Global MilSatCom Confex



Only five weeks remaining until SMi’s 23rd Annual Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition, taking place on 2nd to 4th November 2021 in London UK (with the option to attend virtually too) along with a Focus Day on 1st November 2021.



Hailed as one of the most important gatherings in the world for the military SATCOM community, Global MilSatCom will once again be an unmissable event.



SMi Group are delighted to be hosting presentations from all five partners of The 5 Eyes Alliance and enable the kind of international collaboration that will safeguard our SATCOM capability for years to come.



The 5 Eyes alliance, comprising the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, is perhaps the most successful and comprehensive intelligence and signals alliance in the world today. While focused mainly on intelligence work, the 5 Eyes partners also boast a close military relationship that allows for unparalleled collaboration in sensitive areas. Due to many military space programmes being highly classified, SATCOM is one of the areas in which the 5 Eyes community works closest together; while there are ongoing efforts to broaden international collaboration, the 5 Eyes relationships underpins much of the most important work in MILSATCOM today.



Below are the key presentations from the 5 Eyes Alliance:



Skynet Update: Developments and Way Ahead For The UK’s Satcom Capability

• The key drivers for SKYNET – availability, coverage, flexibility and interoperability.

• How SKYNET 6 will shape SKYNET 7 - Progress towards an informed Ministry of Defence and outlining the balance between Owning MilSATCOM, Allied SATCOM

• Industry challenge: How can UK MOD be more innovative in the future for SKYNET?

Commander Jason Strutt, SO1 Space, Capability C4ISR, UK Strategic Command



USSPACECOM: Delivering The Integrated Satcom Enterprise Vision

• Organizational Structure and new UCP mission

• The integration of all requirements collection, planning, allocation, and operational processes: SPACECOM as the global SATCOM bandwidth manager

• Improvements in flexible, responsive, and dynamically optimized communications through SATCOM management

Major General David Miller, Director of Operations, Training, and Joint Force Development (J3/7), US Space Command



Canadian Milsatcom Update

• Canadian Polar SATCOM project

• Tactical narrowband SATCOM status

• Future SATCOM for Canada

Mr Cameron Stoltz, Director Space Requirements, Canadian Armed Forces



New Zealand Tactical Communications Modernization

• New Zealand approach to Commercial Satellite requirements

• Future SATCOM capability

Mr Kirk Leech, SATCOM Product Owner, New Zealand Defence Force



Australian Defence Satcom System (ASDSS) Development Update

• The ASDS mission and progress so far to enable Joint C2 for deployed Joint Task Forces, and key goals for enhanced capacity and range

• JP 9102 mission systems program roadmap and timelines for narrowband, wideband, and ground segment requirements

• ASDSS needs capacity, connectivity, flexibility, interoperability, agility, resilience, supportability, and coverage

• International partnerships as a force multiplier: MOUs with the US and plans for any further leases/partnerships to provide continuity of service

Senior Representative, Australian Department of Defence



