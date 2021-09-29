I’m really looking forward to welcoming the vastly experienced Pescado team to Arrow

Arrow is delighted to announce its fourth acquisition this year having acquired Pescado Ltd.



Pescado specialises in Collaboration solutions, including Cloud Telephony and Mobility and also provides a range of Cloud and Infrastruture solutions to its large customer base. Established in 2006, the company has grown into a sucessful and trusted technology partner with over 2,500 customers and offices in Ewloe and Belfast.



Pescado and Arrow have much in common as both deliver a similar range of solutions from the same suppliers to customers in all industry sectors. Pescado has demonstrated a considerable strength in sales and commercial operations over a number of years and will enhance Arrow’s cross and upsell ability into its customer base, which now has over 7,000 customers.



All of the Directors and employees of Pescado will be staying on and will work within the Arrow group, ensuring a smooth transition for all of its valued clients.



Fraser Watson, Group Managing Director at Pescado comments: From our initial meeting with the Arrow team I felt our views on the industry appeared perfectly aligned. I really believe, by working with Arrow, we can continue to take our customers on an exciting technology driven journey, whilst also offering our people even greater opportunities as part of a bigger group. I am very much looking forward to driving the business forward with Arrow’s support. Working together to complete the transaction was challenging thanks to the pandemic but I am delighted with the successful completion which ensures a bright future for all involved.



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications comments: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming the vastly experienced Pescado team to Arrow and working alongside them to drive the organic growth of some key solution areas across the Group. Pescado's sales focused mentality combined with Arrow’s broad product offering and expertise will significantly enhance our ability to win in the marketplace.”



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by Deloitte and RSM for Legal and Financial Services, led by Deborah Angel and Alex Milne respectively, with Evolution Capital and O’Connors supporting the Pescado team.







For more information, please contact:

Catherine Reveley, Head of Marketing

Tel: 0330 135 5393

Email: catherine.reveley@arrowcommunications.co.uk

Web: www.arrowcommunications.co.uk



About Arrow

Arrow specialises in solutions for businesses covering Collaboration, Connectivity, Cyber security and Cloud and Infrastructure managed services.



Arrow has eleven offices, annual sales of over £71 million and 350 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their technology partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the broader technology Marketplace.