Maremed lets you enjoy the natural sense of well-being that sea air evokes

Breathe fresher, cleaner, healthier, germ-free air thanks to the new Maremed sea air simulator by Beurer. Now you can enjoy all the health and well-being benefits of the sea air, whilst removing 99% of bacteria and viruses from your home



Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has launched a new product designed to help calm your mind and relax your body through better breathing. The new Maremed MK-500 sea air simulator uses air filtering and sea salt nebulising to recreate a natural marine climate within your own four walls. Maremed lets you enjoy the natural sense of well-being that sea air evokes. It also helps you to breathe deeper, breathe less toxins and bacteria, and could even help relieve allergy symptoms for many. Featuring a UVC lamp in its filtering system, the Maremed removes 99% of bacteria and viruses using UVC rays, helping to keep your home and family free of nasty germs.



The new Maremed sea air simulator is unique in its ability to mimic the natural air quality of the coast. It cleans, mineralises, sterilises, ionises, and humidifies the air all at the same time. It even has its own exclusively produced sea salt consisting of more than 65 trace elements, which Maremed transforms into a fine mist to enrich the air and simulate the biodynamics of the seaside.



The soothing sea air climate that Maremed produces, which is indistinguishable from nature, not only helps lift your mood and relieves stress by improving your breathing intensity, it also filters the air to deliver you respiratory benefits. Removing up to 70% of airborne dirt particles, pollen, domestic dust and animal hairs, Maremed helps you to breathe easier, reduces allergy symptoms, stops you from inhaling harmful chemicals, and even helps you reduce your risk of catching airborne germs. It is especially beneficial for allergy sufferers, pregnant women, newborns and those suffering from lung or breathing difficulties.



This new and unique sea air simulation technology from Beurer comes in an attractive, modern design and offers plenty of useful features that ensure it works perfectly, to suit you. A night mode, for example, lets you create optimal sleeping conditions so that you can benefit from the natural sea air ambient while you slumber. An LED display with intelligent control also shows you practical operation information, and Beurer has ensured that the new Maremed is extremely easy for you to maintain and clean.



A winner in the German Design Awards 2021, Maremed is already recognised for its outstanding design innovation.



To find out more about this completely new, inspired by nature device from Beurer, designed to benefit your health and well-being, please visit: www.beurer.com.



The Beurer Maremed MK-500 is available from Stress no more and Amazon, priced at £349.99.





About Beurer



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and well-being. Today, the long-standing company leads the way in several product fields in this segment; the company is the market leader in Europe in the area of flexible heating and a market leader in Germany for blood pressure monitors and massage products. Beurer is also one of the leading suppliers of personal bathroom scales in Europe.



This portfolio, which is under constant development in all areas, offers products for use in the home. It includes: personal bathroom scales, kitchen scales, luggage scales, air purifiers, air dehumidifiers, air washers, thermo hygrometers, aroma diffusers, blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors, mobile ECG devices, hearing amplifiers, pulse oximeters, nebulisers, clinical thermometers, a sleep sensor, wake up lights, a snore stopper, daylight therapy lamps, infrared lamps, TENS/EMS devices, massage products (foot massage, Shiatsu massage, massage chairs, massage cushions, fascia massage, leg compression massager), relaxation aids, hair removal devices (classic, IPL, laser), FaceCare and HairCare products, a cellulite releaZer, cosmetics mirrors, manicure/pedicure sets, a BabyCare line, ovulation thermometers, activity sensors and heart rate monitors. USB ports and Bluetooth® make it possible for a growing number of Connect products to be linked to the expanding Beurer app world and/or software.



The family-run company operates a global distribution network in more than 100 countries and currently has a workforce of around 1,000 people. You can find more information at www.beurer.com.