LHi Group – which includes the brands Lawrence Harvey, SciPro, Piper Maddox, Harper Harrison and XPS – is bucking the trend, with all but 2% of its staff deciding to return to the office rather than remaining remote full time. This latest news comes amid reports from HR support firm, Ellis Whittam, that just 33% of employers expect their employees to return to the office full time.



This news is perhaps unsurprising for LHi Group, however, considering that the brand achieved the number one position in three of the latest Best Companies rankings. The specialist in talent attraction for the transformative and future changing industries (technology, renewable energy, life sciences and the built environment), achieved the top spot for:



• Best Recruitment Company to Work for in the UK

• Best Mid-Sized Company to Work for in London

• Best Company to Work for in the UK



The Best Companies award celebrates UK businesses that provide the highest standards for the workforce. LHi Group received the three awards for the support it offered staff throughout the pandemic which included organising training for anyone on furlough and working closely with managers to ease these individuals back into work.



The company was also recognised for its bespoke ‘LAUNCH’ training programme which caters for individual training needs, as well as its activity during the pandemic to promote mental health awareness among its staff. Throughout the last year, LHi Group ran virtual events for all its global staff to keep teams motivated, which ranged from online escape rooms and workout classes to book clubs and guitar lessons.



Jim Denning, CEO at LHi Group commented:



“While the last 18 months have been difficult for everyone, as a business that really values its people, LHi Group did everything it could to support our teams. We ensured that no Covid-related job losses would take place through a number of steps which the entire business supported fully. The fact that almost everyone in the company has now returned to the office – despite us advocating remote work for our people who want it – truly shows that we have created a working environment that is valued by all.”



