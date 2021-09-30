Global recruitment software provider, JobAdder, has released a new integration with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect (RSC) to improve hiring workflows, time to hire and the candidate experience at a time when competition for the best talent is fierce.



This integration enables JobAdder users to connect with the LinkedIn Recruiter platform to access candidate information when they need it, without switching platforms, providing a seamless process for recruiters and candidates alike.



By bringing this functionality into JobAdder’s offering, recruiters can find quality candidates quickly, know instantly which candidates from LinkedIn are already in their JobAdder account and engaged with, see all In Mail messages from both platforms in one place and cross-reference data from both sources.



As Rob Brodie, Head of Corporate Sales at JobAdder explains, this new integration will speed up hiring processes at a crucial time for employers:



“With skills shortages rife, hiring managers need real time information quickly in order to fill resourcing needs and keep applicants engaged. The challenge for many is that information is often hosted in numerous locations – with communication going out via emails, LinkedIn, company applicant tracking systems and much more. By integrating LinkedIn RSC, we can help save recruiters time in shortlisting candidates, aid the nurturing of a database of high-quality candidates, maximise efficiency across hiring processes and enable hiring teams to continue using the tools they already value, all in one place. This not only improves efficiencies for employers, but also enables hirers to get to the best talent quickly – a critical benefit given the limited availability of top skills at the moment.”



Adam Gregory, Senior Director, Talent & Learning Solutions at LinkedIn said: “We are delighted with the JobAdder integration into LinkedIn Recruiter. Businesses are looking to fill roles as quickly and effectively as possible, and this integration provides recruiters better visibility across the entire candidate process in a single view and can reduce placement time.”







Ends







Press contact:







Vickie Collinge



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705



Notes to editors:







JobAdder provides cutting edge cloud-based CRM software for recruitment and staffing agencies and inhouse recruitment teams. JobAdder manages and organizes the recruitment process for anyone who hires people, offering simplicity, mobility and incredible customer support. JobAdder is the fastest growing recruitment software platform for recruitment agencies with over 2,000 customers in 45+ countries.







For more information visit: https://jobadder.com/