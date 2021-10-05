the two institutions are committed to working together to enhance their development efforts in the healthcare sector

The new UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH) has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prince Sultan University in Saudi Arabia, dedicating themselves to working together to improve global health.



By entering into this new collaborative relationship, the two institutions are committed to working together to enhance their development efforts in the healthcare sector. This will include undertaking joint research, developing specific projects around global health issues, and cooperating on the design and delivery of executive education courses, degree programmes, and study trips abroad.



The UCL GBSH is the world’s first business school dedicated to health and healthcare management. The new school aims to elevate the global impact of healthcare delivery and transform healthcare access, experience, and outcomes around the world. They will achieve this by empowering healthcare management leaders of the future through high-quality education so they can make a difference to healthcare systems globally.



Professor Nora Ann Colton, Director of the UCL GBSH, said: "The College of Business Administration at Prince Sultan University is an excellent business school training professionals across a number of areas of business. We believe that this collaboration will strength our education and research approach to healthcare management and business while enhancing our global connections and offering."



The Dean of the Faculty of Population Health Sciences at UCL, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar, said: “I am very pleased that our new Global Business School for Health will be collaborating with the College of Business Administration at Prince Sultan University. Our shared interest in advancing world class education and research for health businesses globally will be mutually enhanced by this agreement.



Prince Sultan University, the first private university in Saudi Arabia, is also driven by a shared purpose to make the world a better place through education, research, and innovation. They aim to provide the Middle East with a quality education to the highest international standard.



Dr. Ahmed Yamani, President of Prince Sultan University, said: "Our partnership with UCL demonstrates our continued commitment to work closely with world-leading educational institutions. PSU is truly proud to be directly linked to one of the milestone changes in the Higher Education System in this country, and that is the introduction and establishment of private higher education."



Professor Mohammad Nurunnabi, Aide to the President on Ranking and Internationalisation, said “We are proud to partner with UCL, a world-leading university. This partnership aligns with our vision to provide the Middle East with quality education of the highest international standard, and our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030.”



The new UCL GBSH has been established to address issues seen in the global health sector, including labour shortages and gender inequality in leadership, as well as other issues brought to the forefront throughout the pandemic. Through this new collaboration with Prince Sultan University, the schools will be able to devise and provide increasingly effective developments to combat challenges faced by this sector.



