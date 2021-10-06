Britannia’s Liverpool office opens this week, after a period of rapid expansion for Britannia Bureau. Brexit contingency planning, plus significant client wins, has required further substantial scaling up of their operation and additional premises in which the company can continue to grow, supplementing Britannia Bureau’s existing facilities at London Gateway and Maldon.



Britannia Bureau chose the Burlington House site in Waterloo thanks to its strategic location, with direct road and rail links to the city centre and adjacent to the Liverpool port, which has recently been granted free port status.



Headed up by Christine Masters, the function of the Liverpool office is to support Britannia’s ever growing client base within the North West region.



Mark Taylor, Managing Director, Britannia said:

“As a ‘solutions first’ Customs Management organisation, our rapidly expanding business requires significant additional capacity to cope with the demands and opportunities leaving the EU has created. As well as adding long term capacity for growth, this new office creates exciting opportunities and enables us to continue building the exceptional customer service that has been so key to our success to date.”



CONTACT:

Lisa Brewster, Britannia Bureau Ltd, 1 River Barns, Langford Hall, Witham Road, Maldon CM9 4ST enquiries@britanniasolutions.com



About Britannia Bureau Ltd

Formed in 2009 by two international trade experts, Britannia is a solutions driven, independent business enterprise specialising in supply chain logistics and customs process improvement. The company has now grown to a team of close to 100 dedicated people and has grown to become the UK’s largest independent Customs Bureau.

Company Website:

www.britanniasolutions.com