CIVIL JUSTICE AFTER COVID-A CHANGE FOR THE BETTER-AN EXAMINATION OF THE CIVIL JUSTCIE SYSTEM IN ENGLAND AND WALES PRE AND POST COVID 19 AND THE IMPACT ON THE ADMINISTRATION OF JUSTICE
· An overview of the civil courts (especially the county courts)
The legal profession before COVID and the relationship
with their clients
· The issues which COVID highlighted in the civil courts
and what changes were introduced?
· What changes need to be made in civil procedure?
· Costs of civil justice
This new book, Civil Justice after COVID, provides a far reaching focus on the Civil Justice System and how it operated pre-COVID 19 and also on how the whole civil justice system will (and should change) after COVID. The onset of the pandemic has highlighted numerous problems with the old system and also shone a light on what changes will be needed to enable it to adapt and operate more efficiently.
Review from the Law Society Gazette September 2021:
The author has some thought-provoking and interesting suggestions to reform the civil justice system. It is an interesting book and Anthony Reeves makes some robust comments on this subject. Overall, an essential read.
The author: Anthony Reeves is a Chartered Legal Executive who has worked in civil litigation for the past 20 years. His areas of interest include debt recovery, contractual disputes and property litigation. He is the author of several law books for the lay person.
Published 25TH AUGUST 2021. ISBN: 978-1-913776-08-4 £10.99
