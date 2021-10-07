Armour Mobile provides us with an excellent secure communications solution that is device agnostic, easy to use and to manage

London, UK - Armour Comms, the leading provider of secure communications solutions, has announced a new partnership with GEM-TELCO, specialists in telecommunications projects globally. GEM-TELCO is using Armour Mobile within the organisation to secure its internal communications and sensitive business information on projects with its executive management team and its global agents. Having used Armour Mobile successfully within the business, GEM-TELCO has now incorporated the solution within its flagship service International Traffic Audit Platform (IAP), which offers a telecom data and voice traffic monitoring system for governments and regulators.



GEM-TELCO selected Armour Mobile for its true end-to-end encryption capability, certified by NATO and for its ability to be installed on a user’s existing phone, removing the need for a special encrypted device. Armour Mobile’s user interface is easy to use for texts, voice, video and conference calls, encouraging user adoption. The solution can be hosted on local premises, providing a closed community that offers complete control of all activity, data and calls.



João Inácio, Chief Technical Officer at GEM-TELCO commented; “Armour Mobile provides us with an excellent secure communications solution that is device agnostic, easy to use and to manage. We work with many government clients offering our secure communications monitoring service and datacentres, all within one managed platform. Armour Mobile provides an extra layer of confidence in both our own internal operations and our service offerings to ensure that sensitive information exchanges have additional security to protect against external threats.”



GEM-TELCO’s IAP is a telecommunication transit platform, a single point of audit, that collects all international voice, data and signalling traffic combined and is equipped with a switching, billing, auditing and controlling platform. It covers all international telecom services via satellite, cable and/or optic fibre.



The IAP platform detects and provides statistics for both TDM and/or digital telecommunication services as well as international electronic exchange traffic. The platform also has the ability to provide all the necessary information regarding the country's intelligence services for cyber security.



Dave Holman, Director at Armour Comms said; “This new partnership with GEM-TELCO aligns our complementary secure communications solutions for customers whose sensitive information needs to be protected. Armour Mobile provides transparent communication within a secure, private environment, while GEM-TELCO’s platform monitors and manages sensitive traffic and audit information for governments and telecommunications regulators at the highest levels. By offering Armour Mobile as part of its technology platform, and using it themselves for internal communications, GEM-TELCO ensures that it offers a secure and robust framework for all customer communications.”



About GEM-TELCO

GEM-TELCO based in Dublin, Ireland with an operational base in Lisbon, Portugal, is a branch of GEGCF Group which develops voice and data networks with multi-layered financial solutions suitable for start-up operations across Asia, Africa and Latin-America.

GEM-TELCO works with sovereign Governments, Finance/Telecom Ministries, Regulatory Agencies and other public sector clients where a high degree of confidentiality and confidence is required, providing advanced telecommunications technical solutions and services to deliver a wide range of projects and investments.

Over the last 15 years, GEM-TELCO has become a world leader in the development, operations and funding of the International Traffic Audit Platform (IAP). The IAP is used by several National Governments to support sovereign customs/telecom policies, and is currently deployed in Africa, Central America and the Caribbean and South-America.

About IAP

The IAP platform is designed as a modular platform to guarantee 99,999% availability. Failsafe back-up arrangements guarantee there is no risk of single point of failure. The Management Centre (NOC) enables full control by local Authorities with reports and statistics available to regulators. In addition the IAP enables the management of social media applications, providing Governments the ability to remove ‘fake news’.

The IAP modular architecture allows growth in capacity and integrates new modules and functionalities to meet the specific requirements of each customer. IAP successfully blocks grey traffic enabling real-time control of fraud.

For Governments GEM-TELCO IAP offers a solution that creates substantial revenue generating opportunities.



About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES-256 bit peer to peer encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations, extending the reach of mobile secure comms to the desk phone in the enterprise.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour’s products include NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.



In March 2021, Armour achieved ISO27001:2013 registration for the Armour Communications Information Security Management System covering the development and delivery of Armour Mobile, SigNet and white-labelled products.



In April 2021, Armour was awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021.



Armour and SigNet by Armour are registered trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.

Armour Mobile, Armour Connect, Armour Desktop and Medicomms by Armour are trademarks of Armour Communications Limited.





