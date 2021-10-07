LONDON (7 October 2021) — The November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month casts new light on Rome, one of Europe’s most alluring cities. History is etched deep into the marble bones of the Eternal City, but this is still a living, breathing capital, with its feet in the present and its eyes on the future. Set off into its distinctive neighbourhoods and see once-forgotten districts now revitalised, age-old recipes carefully maintained and ancient landmarks restored for the modern age.



Also in this issue, National Geographic Traveller announces the winners of its prestigious Photography Competition 2021, sponsored by Nikon. We reveal the stellar shots that most impressed our expert judges across six categories.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Alaska: With polar bears and austere Arctic landscapes, ‘the roof of America’ offers a truly wild escape.

Burgundy: Spiritual tales meet world-class wines on a drive through France’s verdant heart.

Tajikistan: Green initiatives are bringing new opportunities to the wild and remote Pamir Mountains.

Buenos Aires: The hot-blooded Argentine capital is reinventing itself, while preserving its historic glamour.

Jersey: Discover surf spots, markets and Portuguese culture in the biggest of the Channel Islands.

Cambodia: Revived Khmer dishes and vibrant street eats in the new star of Southeast Asian cuisine.

Maldives: From private villas to honeymoon escapes, the ultimate hotel guide to the archipelago.



Smart Traveller: New openings in Glasgow as it gears up for COP26; the best experiences in the Swiss Alps; Cornwall’s 150-mile West Kernow Way cycle route; UK experiences for children featuring some of fiction’s most beloved characters; the best hotel options in Tampa, Florida; a taste of Gujarat with author Vina Patel; what not to miss in Ghent; and a guide to St Davids, Britain’s smallest city.



Notes from an author: Patrick Nunn on Fiji.

Meet the adventurer: Pilot and aerial photographer Garrett Fisher on shooting the Alps.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on where to head for a small group ski trip this season; truffle-hunting courses in the UK; discovering a different side to Lanzarote in the winter; and what to look for when booking travel Covid-19 tests. Meanwhile, the infographic charts firework celebrations across the world, and Hot Topic asks whether we should tax frequent flyers to reduce emissions.



PLUS: Win a two-night stay at Pennyhill Park hotel and spa, courtesy of Exclusive Collection. nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of our November 2021 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/nov21



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £4.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Receive three issues of National Geographic Traveller and one issue of National Geographic Traveller Food for just £12 — a 38% saving on the cover price. natgeotraveller.imbmsubscriptions.com/autsale21



Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for its consumers — and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as it does so. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk