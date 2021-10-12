The COVID-19 pandemic has made contact centre agility and security more important than ever

London, UK: PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP) – the global provider of secure payment solutions – today announced a new integration with Amazon Connect to offer its customers worldwide with additional options for payment security and compliance with PCI Pal omnichannel secure payment solutions.



Thousands of businesses of all sizes are using Amazon Connect to adapt their customer communications for the post-pandemic future. With this integration, PCI Pal will become the first truly global secure payments provider available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue that makes it easy for organisations to discover, procure, entitle, provision, and govern third-party software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Amazon Connect customers will now have access to PCI Pal’s solutions, including Agent Assist, IVR and Digital products, through an integrated offering allowing for PCI compliance and payment security across their entire omnichannel communications mix.



Users of the services will also benefit from retaining their payment service provider (PSP) as PCI Pal is agnostic to all payment environments.



“This integration enables businesses to minimise their PCI footprint and secure their customers’ most sensitive payment data, while maintaining the best possible customer and agent experience,” says James Barham, CEO at PCI Pal. “Amazon Connect users are able to seamlessly access our secure payment services across all customer engagement channels allowing a focus on service excellence whilst safe in the knowledge that data is protected.”



Customers using Amazon Connect with PCI Pal will be able to reduce contact centre exposure to sensitive cardholder data, descoping their infrastructure from the requirements of PCI DSS. Additionally, Amazon Connect Delivery Partners and AWS Consulting Partners, who help companies build cloud contact centres with Amazon Connect, will now also be able to sell PCI Pal omnichannel payment solutions.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has made contact centre agility and security more important than ever,” continues Barham. “As the leading provider of secure payment solutions to the business communications space globally, this offering ensures that whether working in the office, contact centre, or working remotely from home, Amazon Connect customers will not only be able to set up more agile contact centres in minutes but now, for the first time, will have access to best-in-class payment security solutions.”



Amazon Connect is an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact centre used by thousands of businesses of all sizes. Based on Amazon's own customer service system, Amazon Connect enables businesses to set up contact centres in minutes to support millions of customers from the office or virtually. Through this integration with PCI Pal, Amazon Connect customers can access the highest levels of security and compliance whether working from a traditional contact centre or at home.



