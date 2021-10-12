Managed SD-WAN and SASE Provides World Fuel Services with Secure Connectivity for Their Hybrid Workforce While Lowering Their Total Cost of Ownership



San Mateo, Calif. – October 12, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, today announced World Fuel Services, a leading global energy company, has selected the company’s cloud-first platform for its latest network transformation initiative. The new initiative consists of providing World Fuel Services with secure connectivity for their global hybrid workforce while lowering their total cost of ownership (TCO).



World Fuel Services sells and distributes aviation, marine and land fuel products, as well as energy management solutions, to clients across a range of industries in over 200 countries worldwide. The Fortune 500 company is headquartered in Miami, Florida with employees across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia.



When World Fuel Services embarked on a company-wide digital transformation initiative, transforming their core on-premises network was the critical first step and foundation to achieving their vision of a cloud-first architecture. The company’s MPLS network was unreliable, expensive, and time-consuming to maintain across their global sites. Their IT organization determined they needed a unified, cloud-based architecture to deliver the company’s critical SaaS applications, such as Microsoft Office365, Box, Slack, Zoom and more, without increasing costs or management complexity.



After determining that Aryaka’s fully managed Cloud-First SD-WAN solution plus last mile management services met all their requirements, World Fuel Services quickly rolled out the solution to 75+ global sites. Once deployed, global application performance and network redundancy improved, while the company decreased their network TCO by 25% — a real win-win for the organization.



Yet when the global pandemic appeared in 2020, World Fuel Services, like most organizations, was challenged to transition from a fully on-site organization to a fully remote workforce. The company’s traditional VPN was slow and unreliable. After deploying Aryaka Private Access, a secure managed VPN-as-a-Service solution, latency for remote workers decreased and, anecdotally, remote users noted the positive experience of having fast, uninterrupted connectivity.



As a result of this shift, the company has embraced a hybrid work environment, viewing it as the future of work and Aryaka as an important tool to enable this vision. By moving to Aryaka’s fully managed SD-WAN and SASE solution, World Fuel Services plans to be MPLS and datacenter free by the end of 2021. Lastly, the move to Aryaka’s managed service has proved to be a major benefit, saving both time and money for the IT organization.



“We wanted to consume our network in the same way we consume the cloud, which is an as-a-service model, but at the same time, we wanted to make sure the company we worked with was culturally aligned to who we are and who we want to be,” said Richard Delisser, vice president of global infrastructure at World Fuel Services. “Those are the two core reasons we chose Aryaka.”



“From a network performance standpoint, I view the benefits in two areas: one is redundancy. We could never have the level of redundancy with MPLS that we now have with Aryaka. The second is the amount of incidents. We’ve seen a 90% reduction in incidents since deploying Aryaka,” said Walter Aragon, senior network manager, at World Fuel Services.



“I would like to add, it’s not just Aryaka’s technology we’re thankful for, it’s their level of support. If we have a circuit that’s down, they support us end-to-end by reaching out to the ISP, managing the issue, and letting us know when it’s been solved. This helps us put the pressure aside and focus on other priorities,” Walter concluded.



“World Fuel Services is a company that is top of their game in delivering trusted energy solutions,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka. “We are pleased to have earned their trust as a strategic partner as they deliver best-in-class energy solutions to their customers globally.”



In January 2020, Aryaka and World Fuel Services won the 2020 SD-WAN Implementation Award from Internet Telephony in the category of successful SD-WAN deployment.



