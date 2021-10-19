From nature-inspired trends to fresh colour schemes, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for interior design.

1.Japandi



A hybrid of Scandinavian design and Japanese interiors, Japandi is an east-meets-west trend that combines relaxing, minimalist décor with a neutral palette and natural materials. “Japandi’s calming interior style encourages slow living,” Rebecca says. “With a huge shift in lifestyles, many of us have been looking for ways to lead a more balanced life.”



“One of the aspects of Japandi interiors is to reconnect with nature to boost our overall wellbeing. Channel this in the dining room with an oak dining table, linen tablecloth, earthen tableware and wooden cutlery. Touches of greenery complete the look.”



2.Feature walls and textured wallpaper



With a new year upon us, a lot of interior trends for 2022 are inspired by hope and optimism. One such trend is bold and colourful feature wall patterns.



“A geometric wall with a colour block effect perks up a child’s bedroom with a big dose of personality,” Rebecca says. “Keep the rest of the room simple with a fresh white wooden bed for a light and airy feel.”



If a geometric feature wall seems over the top, textured wallpaper is a toned-down option and brings just as much impact. “Choose textured wallpaper with a tactile effect as it mimics the look and feel of real materials and adds dimension to your room. For example, pick wallpaper with a wood effect to give your space an elegant look.”



3.Earthy clay tones



Calming and comforting earthy tones like terracotta have proven to be popular searches online as revealed by sites like Pinterest. “The term ‘terracotta walls’ has increased by 86 per cent in the UK over the past year,” Rebecca reports. “These reddish-brown and tan hues colours will be a top pick for autumn and winter trends and sets the scene for elegant layering.”



“In the bedroom, match a reddish clay backdrop with a grey velvet bed and cosy linen bedding for a calming (and grounding) feel. As a finishing touch, decorate with colourful flowers and chic ceramic accessories.”



4.Bold yellow



To kickstart the year 2022, expect to see bright and bold colour trends such as Farrow & Ball’s ‘Babouche No. 223’. “This cheerful and uplifting yellow hue gives any space a welcoming touch,” Rebecca says.



Use it as an accent colour to liven up a room. “Introduce a yellow staircase to give the living room an unexpected twist,” Rebecca says. “Choose a neutral base of white walls and a grey sofa to anchor the room and to highlight the burst of yellow. Complement the staircase through colourful artwork and cushions.”



5.Cottage core



Taking inspiration from idyllic pastoral fantasies, cottage core embraces country-style living and a whimsical aesthetic. “Cottage core is a trend that has quickly gained attention from social media and tapped into interiors and fashion,” Rebecca explains.



Adopt this style in the bedroom with the help of a muted palette and touches of foliage. “Layer a warm white or cream backdrop with green accents to create an English country cottage feel,” Rebecca says. “A white wooden bed instantly adds a rustic touch alongside accessories such as a rattan basket and pampas grass.”



