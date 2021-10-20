As vacancy numbers continue to rise, new data from online talent sourcing specialist, Talent.com, has shown that a majority of employers still struggle to find talent amidst candidate shortages, as 56% of them are getting less applications than the months before the pandemic.





Although the furlough scheme has ended and Covid restrictions have eased, allowing most of the UK return to some normality, the online poll from Talent.com shows the extent of the skills shortages facing almost every business. The firm also found that only 28% of employers were receiving more applications than before the pandemic. Those who are seeing their application numbers rise potentially come from industries that saw their activity grow during the crisis, or benefit from having a complete technology and partner ecosystem, allowing them to adapt quickly during these uncertain times.







With the current fuel ‘crisis’ and concerns around supermarket stocks rife, this decline in applications highlights the need for better hiring processes."







Noura Dadzie - VP Sales UK & International Markets at Talent.com - explained:



“We’re facing a dearth of talent that is impacting almost every business and sector – a scenario that we’ve not experienced before. The extent of this issue is clear in the fact that it is making national headlines time and time again, and it’s showing no signs of abating. As organisations continue to attempt to tackle this issue, many are throwing money at candidates, with ‘golden handshakes’ and bonuses the go to for a number of brands.



“However, what’s arguably needed is a streamlined approach to recruitment that utilises the benefits of technology to ensure that the right candidates are seeing the right jobs, and their experience in the application process is positive. It’s all too easy in the current environment to compromise on quality for the sake of quantity, but that is a viscous cycle to get into. It’s crucial that data driven decisions are being made that have the candidate journey at the heart of all decisions. Without this approach, employers and recruiters will face a more difficult skills market that could continue for the longer-term.”



