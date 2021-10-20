Winners of the Travel Media Awards 2021 announced
20 October 2021, London: The Travel Media Awards is pleased to announce this year’s winners, following a successful live event held on 18 October, attended virtually by representatives of the UK’s top travel media. At the event, 20 publications, broadcasters, journalists and photographers were each honoured with a prestigious award.
Anthony Leyens, co-founder of the awards and CEO of APL Media, said: “The Travel Media Awards has seen an extremely high standard of entries once again. This has been a really difficult time for the industry and we’re really proud and grateful to be able to celebrate in person with the very best of the UK’s travel media once more.”
Paralympic medallist, TV presenter and journalist Ade Adepitan was honoured with the Special Contribution Award, which each year recognises someone who’s made an extraordinary contribution to travel. Adepitan’s television work has taken him across the globe, presenting The Travel Show for BBC World News, reporting foreign affairs and travel stories for Channel 4’s Unreported World and presenting a four-part series for BBC Two, Africa with Ade Adepitan.
Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “We’re very proud of the number and quality of entries to the 2021 Travel Media Awards, particularly in light of the significant challenges of the past two years. I’d like to thank our headline partner, the Italian National Tourist Board, for its support, the hundreds of entrants to the awards, our panel of 55 travel industry and media judges, our sponsors and all those who joined us for a very enjoyable evening. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2022 awards.”
THE WINNERS
NATIONAL BROADSHEET NEWSPRINT SECTION
The Sunday Times Travel
NATIONAL TABLOID NEWSPRINT SECTION
Metro
CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT
Wanderlust
CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE
The Local Tongue – thelocaltongue.com
NATIONAL CONSUMER FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Stanley Stewart for ‘The Fourth Dimension’ in Condé Nast Traveller
CONSUMER MAGAZINE SECTION OF THE YEAR
Harper’s Bazaar and Town & Country (joint winners)
TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT
TTG
TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE
thebusinesstravelmag.com and TTGmedia.com (joint winners)
TRADE WRITER OF THE YEAR
Tom Parry, TTG
SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Sarah Marshall for ‘A fragile life at the frozen edge of Europe’ for the Sunday Telegraph
BLOGGER/VLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Life of Reilly — David Reilly (youtube.com/lifeofreillytv)
GUIDE OF THE YEAR – BOOK, ONLINE, APP
Havana Pocket Precincts
BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS
Trevor Baker, Which? Travel
BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR – TV, RADIO, ONLINE OR PODCAST
Wander Woman: ‘Quirk and Circumstance’
REGIONAL PUBLICATION FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Helen Warwick for ‘When this all over, I’m going to…’ in Cheshire Life
PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD
Mark Parren Taylor
CUSTOMER CONTENT
Hurtigruten Magazine
YOUNG WRITER OF THE YEAR
Georgia Stephens, The Times and The Sunday Times
SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR
Ben Lerwill, hiking
CONSUMER WRITER OF THE YEAR
Ian Belcher, Brummell Magazine and Sunday Times Travel
SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Ade Adepitan
Notes for editors
The Travel Media Awards launched in 2015, celebrating the very best of the travel media sector. The awards was created in recognition of the hugely influential role that today’s travel media plays in the holiday and business travel decision-making process. Open to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers, the awards is a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards is owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited. Please note, for the purposes of fairness and transparency, no travel titles by APL Media were entered into the awards. However, individual writers were permitted to submit their own work. A team of independent shortlisters narrowed down a final list of five or six finalists in each category and a panel of 55 travel industry and media experts decided the winners. travelmediaawards.com
APL Media Limited works across the travel and lifestyle sectors in a number of media, from print through to events. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine, as well as National Geographic Traveller Food and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk
Travega offers a wide range of travel marketing solutions to companies within both the leisure and business travel sectors, including revenue generation for some of the UK's leading travel industry events, alongside bespoke event creation and third-party event management. travega.co.uk
