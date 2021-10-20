London, UK: Ingle & Rhode today announced the launch of a recycled gold and lab-grown diamond jewellery collection.



Ingle & Rhode has established itself as a pioneer and market leader in ethical engagement rings and wedding rings. Now, they’re launching a new collection of jewellery made with lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold.



The advantages of lab-grown diamonds and recycled gold



Lab-grown diamonds are an ethical, affordable alternative to natural diamonds. They are real diamonds - chemically, physically and optically identical to mined diamonds. But instead of being created from heat and pressure under the earth, they’re created from heat and pressure in a state-of-the-art laboratory, removing the need for mining.



Considering every mined diamond results in 250 tonnes of earth being excavated, lab-grown diamonds leave a less destructive imprint on the earth, with no humanitarian toll either.



In keeping with this ethos, this collection is made with 100% recycled gold, making this collection among the most environmentally sustainable jewellery on the market.



Every bit as beautiful, for less



Due to recent rapid advances intechnology, creating diamonds has become more cost effective than mining them, making lab-grown diamonds more affordable than natural diamonds. With Ingle & Rhode’s new collection starting from just GBP 295 inc VAT, you can wear diamond jewellery for any occasion.



Inspired by nature



Available in both 9ct and 18ct recycled yellow gold, white gold and rose gold, the collection features diamond pendants, earrings and cufflinks, with designs inspired by nature, including lotus flowers, leaves, droplets and stars, as well as classic solitaire and halo designs.



Launched today, October 20th 2021, this jewellery is the perfect way to make a visual statement and an ethical one, with beautifully designed diamond jewellery without the usual environmental or financial cost.



View the collection in person at 14 Gees Court, London W1U 1JW, or online at https://www.ingleandrhode.co.uk/lab-grown-diamond-jewellery?...



About Ingle & Rhode



Ingle & Rhode was set up by Tim Ingle & David Rhode in 2007 to offer a source of ethically-sourced fine jewellery to clients in the UK.



It has been described by Vogue as 'one of London's number one jewellery destinations', and it creates beautiful jewellery designed to the highest quality standards. Ingle & Rhode prides itself on its strong reputation for excellent customer service.



Sourcing ethically, Ingle & Rhode guarantees all of its jewellery is made in a socially and environmentally responsible way. All Ingle & Rhode jewellery is made from certified Fairtrade gold or recycled gold and platinum. All their diamonds and gemstones are traceable and ethically produced.



Contact:

Ellie Pestell

Ingle & Rhode Ltd

020 7499 2012

ellie@ingleandrhode.com