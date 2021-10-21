• RedCabin’s second annual Railway Interior Innovation Summit will take place from 9-10 November 2021 – chaired by Irish Rail.

• In-person summit features keynote speeches, product launches, panel discussions and interactive working groups from Deutsche Bahn, Alstom, ÖBB, Mormedi, PriestmanGoode, VBK, ELeather, Vivarail, Compin Fainsa, Siemens Mobility and many more.

• Aisling Norton at Irish Rail and Dr Ben Möbius at VDB (Verband der Bahnindustrie in Deutschland) will deliver the welcome addresses at the Auditorium Friedrichstrasse in Berlin, Germany.

• Register here. Press passes are free for media wishing to attend the summit.



BERLIN: RedCabin, together with its partner Irish Rail, today announces the return of its Railway Interior Innovation Summit, taking place at the Auditorium Friedrichstrasse in Berlin, Germany from 9 – 10 November 2021.



The two-day summit, which marks a celebration of the European Year of Rail, will focus on unveiling new interior products and concepts, as well as developing cross-industry partnerships and innovations that enhance the onboard experience.



The rail industry is entering a period of change, with passenger and regulatory demands increasing the focus on sustainability, accessibility, hygiene, comfort, and privacy of rolling stock interiors. As the industry continues to adapt to the fallout from Covid-19, open and honest collaboration between operators, manufacturers and designers on these topics will actively shape the long-term future of rail travel.



This year’s Railway Interior Innovation Summit will feature:



• Next-generation innovation: global launches of cutting-edge interior concepts and innovations, including the premiere of the Bizrail concept from N+P Design; a new seating product from Compin Fainsa; new updates from Deutsche Bahn on its IdeasTrainCity project; and ÖBB and PriestmanGoode reveal more about the NightJet Interior.



• Passenger experience focus: interactive presentations and workshops from the likes of Alstom, Mormedi, and Yellow Window focusing on the latest trends and research on changing passenger demands, what these mean for operators, and how they will shape the future of rail travel – including night trains and urban services.



• Project showcase: detailed case studies exploring successes and key learnings from collaborative rail projects and sustainability initiatives across Europe, including Bucharest, Germany, France, and the UK.



Monica Wick, founder and CEO at RedCabin commented: “The way we travel is changing and the modes of transport we use need to evolve too. To make positive change happen, we are bringing global leaders together to collaborate – sharing knowledge, experiences, and challenges so that, as an industry, we can develop new innovations that transform the onboard experience.



“To celebrate the European Year of Rail and our return to in-person summits, we have an exciting line up of expert speakers from around the world – many of whom will be revealing cutting-edge interior concepts, seating inventions, and research for the first time to our global audience.”



The RedCabin Railway Interior Innovation Summit 2021 is chaired by Aisling Norton from Irish Rail, in partnership with Sekisui Kydex and Ultrafabrics, and sponsored by: Seisenbacher, ELeather, Senoplast, Neveon, Industrilas, Henkel, svt Products GmbH.



For more information, please visit: https://railway-interior-innovation.redcabin.de/



Download the full summit agenda here.



-Ends-



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is home to the global travel summit series, #RedCabinLIVE, which is focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in transport and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major rail, aviation, and automotive organisations – including design houses, operators, and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



Media Contact:

Liam Andrews

liam@xl-comms.com

07552 236724