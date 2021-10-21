DISCOVER THE MOMA OF ALL VEGAN PORRIDGES

The ONLY way to welcome in those cold, cosy mornings



Celebrate the start of autumn by giving your mornings an oaty upgrade with the unrivalled range of porridges from MOMA. The much-loved British oat brand has five deliciously unique flavours to choose from, each featuring their signature blend of British wholegrain jumbo oats and containing absolutely no added sugar.



The supremely satisfying, vegan-friendly flavours include a naturally sweet Apple, Date & Caramel, a fruity Raspberry, Chia & Pumpkin Seed and a nutty Peanut Butter & Maple Syrup. Plus, there are two gluten-free options too, an awesome Almond Butter & Salted Caramel and the delicious superfood combo, Coconut & Chia. Just add your choice of milk and microwave for two minutes, to create the perfect warming autumnal brekkie. Plus, featuring whole ingredients and with no added sugar or artificial flavourings, each offers a deliciously healthy way to kick start your day.



Tom Mercer, Founder, MOMA, says, “Our porridge sachet range combines adventurous, innovative flavours with our signature blend of British wholegrain jumbo oats. Each is packed with oaty goodness and, with no added sugar, they are the latest step in our mission to upgrade breakfasts across the nation.”



MOMA Jumbo Oat Porridge Sachets, from £2.75, available from supermarkets including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons and Ocado.



Find more at momafoods.co.uk Follow the journey @momafoods



● MOMA is one of the fastest growing young food brands in the UK

● MOMA was founded by Tom Mercer back in 2005. Working in the city, Tom was fed up with the lack of

healthy and convenient breakfast options that he could pick up during his commute. It didn't take him long to realise what he needed to do, and so MOMA was born. He sold his first oats from a makeshift stall (an old filing cabinet) in Waterloo Station and hasn’t looked back since

● In 2020, MOMA also added a duo of delicious, nutritious and versatile oat drinks to the range, Oat Original and Oat Barista Edition. One of the fastest growing challenger brands in milk alternatives, they are now the third biggest oat milk alternative in the UK

● MOMA is stocked in over 3500 stores including most major supermarkets with growing foodservice, travel and export accounts. They have big ambitions to expand their reach to new consumers beyond just the UK and have just launched into China and Taiwan

Stockists:

● Grocers: Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Tesco, Ocado, Morrisons, Co-op, Booths

● Wholesalers: DDC, Brakes, Bidfood, Hunts, Nutshell, Thomas Ridley

● Out of Home:, JD Wetherspoon

● Travel: Easyjet

● Export: France, Austria, Switzerland, Iceland, Germany, Malta, UAE & the Czech Republic