The Up Group are delighted to reveal the shortlist for the 2021 Digital Masters Awards (DMAs).



Now in its eighth year, the DMAs are the digital talent awards for Europe, celebrating individual achievements and highlighting the executives who are driving and delivering growth within the tech ecosystem.



The esteemed judging panel – comprised of partners from investment firms including Accel, Balderton, Creandum, Atomico, Northzone, Eight Roads, Kinnevik, Octopus and Vitruvian, and chaired by Toby Coppel of Mosaic Ventures – cast their votes on a record-breaking number of nominees across the 11 categories and deliberated to agree upon the shortlists.



Up’s CEO and Founder, Clare Johnston, commented on the latest shortlist: ‘Each year I am impressed by the calibre of nominees, without exception, but this year I was struck by the diversity of the longlists, from a gender, ethnicity, sector and market perspective. The talent pool in Europe is broad and deep, and at The Up Group we think it is incredibly important to shine a light on the phenomenally talented individuals who are building the tech industry. I wish everyone on the shortlist the best of luck. I would also like to thank our Digital Masters Partners, Orrick, Silicon Valley Bank and Silverpeak for their continued support.’



The winners of the 11 Green Cubes will be announced at an invitation-only ceremony in London next month, with a guest list of leading investors, operators and entrepreneurs.



2021 Digital Masters Awards – Shortlist:



CEO of the Year



- Hanno Renner, Personio

- Johnny Boufarhat, Hopin

- Poppy Gustafsson, Darktrace

- Nickyl Raithatha, Moonpig Group

- Alex Chesterman, Cazoo

- Peter Holten Muhlmann, Trustpilot

- Johannes Schildt, Kry / Livi





Excellence in Commercial



- Brόnagh Crowley, Streamyard at Hopin

- Shimona Mehta, Shopify

- Samantha Wessels, Elastic

- Ken Serdons, Mollie

- Antoine Nougué, Checkout.com





Excellence in Marketing



- Aoife Nally, Elvie

- Noel Mack, Gymshark

- Tom Wallis, Gousto

- Vidya Peters, Marqeta

- Peter Ruchatz, Celonis





Excellence in Data



- Ming Tang, NHS England

- Mahana Mansfield & Ela Osterberger, Deliveroo

- Vinicio Gonzalez Perez, Bought By Many

- Maria Stone, Spotify

- Harriet Rees, Starling Bank





Excellence in Finance



- Johan Bergqvist, Bolt

- Fabian Wesemann, wefox

- Michael Bannon, MessageBird

- Francois Callens, Depop

- Charlie Steel, Babylon





Excellence in General Management



- Panni Morshedi, Beauty Pie

- Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber

- Paul Whitehead, Cazoo

- Thishani Nadesan, Cleo AI

- Phill Burton, Bloom & Wild





Excellence in Product



Nilan Peiris, Wise

Roman Schumacher, Personio

Benjamin Keyser, Contentful

Krishna Panicker, Pipedrive

Ciaran Dynes, Matillion





Excellence in Technology



- Ben Goldin, Mambu

- Vicky Wills, Zego

- Remo Gettini, Depop

- Yaron Shaer, Klarna

- Dirk Daumann, sennder





Excellence in People & Talent



- Daniel Illes, Vinted

- Eva Ducruezet, GoCardless

- Richard Nolan, THG

- Romy von Roeder, TIER Mobility

- Tania Garrett, Adobe





Excellence in Digital Transformation



- Jennifer Day, Sky

- Ben Stimson, NHS / Waitrose & Partners

- Chris Poad, Tesco

- Barbara Martin Coppola, IKEA

- Matt Risley, Channel 4





Rising Star



- Pranav Sood, GoCardless

- Yuelin Li, Onfido

- Kenny Temowo, Improbable

- Julian Collin, Trade Republic

- Audrey Libert-Satto, Checkout.com



