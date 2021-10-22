Top 10 Furniture And Choice products – delivered in time for Christmas
Furniture And Choice (FurnitureChoice.co.uk) has revealed its lineup of living room, dining room and bedroom furniture for guaranteed Christmas delivery – items must be in stock or due in stock before 1st December 2021. Available at great prices, shop the range of selected products at www.furniturechoice.co.uk/in-time-for-xmas/.
Living room furniture
1. Baltimore Armchair - £329.99 – www.furniturechoice.co.uk
2. Kansas Sofa - £599.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
3. Hampton Sofa - £799.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
Dining room furniture
1. Addison and Renzo Dining Set - £599.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
2. Magnus and Renzo Dining Set - £599.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
3. Savoy and Perth Dining Set - £649.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
4. Aspen and Regent Dining Set - £549.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
Bedroom furniture
1. Rauch Fellbach Wardrobe - £499.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
2. Lexington Bed - £499.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
3. Langham Bed - £799.99– www.furniturechoice.co.uk
About Furniture And Choice:
We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery and free returns. And instant finance and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.
We're Furniture And Choice and since 2005 we've made it easy to transform your home.
