London, October 2021; Pooch & Mutt, creators of delicious health led food for dogs have announced the launch of their premium Christmas range, including an advent calendar and Christmas gift box.



Christmas is a time to come together as a family. Pooch & Mutt believe that our dogs are part of the family and should be included in everything we do, so they have launched a seasonal Christmas range to ensure that no pooch or mutt is left out this festive period. It wouldn’t be Christmas without a bit of sparkle, and no expense has been spared on the premium metallic gold finish that features across the Christmas range for pampered pooches.



Advent Calendar

The range includes an Advent Calendar so owners can share the excitement in the countdown to Christmas with their pooch. Behind every door, there are 2 tasty Turkey & Cranberry Meaty Treats packed with added goodness from functional ingredients such as probiotics to promote a healthy gut flora, and collagen for healthy skin & coat. Not only are these delightful daily treats delivered in a cute star shape, but they also smell like cinnamon providing the ulti-mutt Christmas feel.



Christmas Gift Box

Pooch & Mutt have made it easy to treat your four-legged friend this festive season with a Christmas Gift Box that includes 2 pooch perfect Christmas Dinners, and a double helping of Limited Edition Meaty Treats. The premium gift box with added gold shine contains Turkey & Chicken Wet Food (christmas dinners), a grain-free naturally hypoallergenic complete food with mouthwatering fresh meat paired with a nutritious fruit & vegetable medley, plus added prebiotics to aid digestion. This Christmas feast is bursting with natural ingredients that do good and taste good, all in a limited edition Tetrapak that's 100% recyclable and good for the environment too!



Double the treats, double the joy! It wouldn't be Christmas Dinner without dessert so Pooch & Mutt have added a festive twist to their popular Probiotic Meaty Treats, to create a Turkey & Cranberry flavoured feast. Tis' the season for Turkey after all, and these delicious grain-free treats in a limited edition star shape are sure to get tails wagging this festive period. With added probiotics for healthy digestion and collagen for healthy skin & glossy coat this sparkle season, pooches are sure to love the added sprinkling of cinnamon in this mouthwatering festive treat.



The brand is a favourite of dog-loving drivetime Virgin radio host Kate Lawler, who took to Instagram to share her excitement for the Christmas countdown with her Border Terriers Baxter & Shirley, in a fun video of the pooches wearing their Christmas jumpers and sneaking a treat from their advent calendar.



The Christmas range for dogs is now available to purchase on the Pooch & Mutt website www.poochandmutt.co.uk priced from £7.49. It is also available on Amazon.



Download images here



About Pooch & Mutt

Pooch & Mutt was founded in 2007 as a healthy mainstream alternative to the junk filled ‘Big Pet Food’ brands on the market. Founder, Guy Blaskey, did a lot of running with his dog (and company mascot) Pepper. At the time there were other good quality pet foods emerging on the market, but none that embraced the power of positive nutrition, that you see in sports nutrition. Working with some of the top nutritionists in the UK, Guy developed the Pooch & Mutt food range, to not only cut out the junk of mass-produced pet foods but to include positive nutrition, such as supplements and nutraceuticals, to help owners make healthier choices for their pets and help their dogs lead happy healthy lives. Pooch and Mutt believe firmly that pets’ mental health is of equal importance to the physical and constantly look for ingredients to promote that side of wellbeing. Pooch & Mutt makes complete, grain-free dry and wet food for dogs and cats, as well as natural supplements, treats and chews.



For press information on Pooch & Mutt, or if you are interested in sampling or reviewing a product please contact:

Emma Frain: emma@poochandmutt.com

07950723589







INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK TWITTER @poochandmutt

ENDS