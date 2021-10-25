Europlaz Technologies, a UK based medical device manufacturer, has appointed Rory O’Keeffe as Commercial Director with immediate effect.



In a newly created role, Rory will be responsible for Europlaz’s procurement, marketing and commercial departments, and will support the Board in developing commercial plans and overseeing strategic partnerships.



Rory joined the company in 2015 as a Customer Account Manager and has worked across a variety of disciplines, including procurement, planning and customer service, building his business-wide knowledge. Rory has a master’s degree from the University of Surrey and is soon to finish his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Imperial College London.



Commenting on his appointment, Rory said: “It’s an exciting time to be at Europlaz as we continue on an impressive growth trajectory. As the Company’s Commercial Director, I wish to expand both the range and reach of Europlaz’s products and strengthen the partnerships we have with world-class design houses.”



Non-Executive Director Modestino Graziano added: “Rory has been leading and building strong relationships with Europlaz customers, who demand the highest quality and service from medical device partners.



“Rory’s own development in every aspect of the business, combined with a deep knowledge of a number of individual processes particularly in our material resource planning (MRP) systems, makes his contribution invaluable to the business.



On a personal level, I have really enjoyed working with Rory and am delighted that his achievements have been recognised in this new strategic appointment.”





ENDS

For further information please contact 01621 773 471, visit http://www.europlaz.co.uk or email: denise.allen@europlaz.co.uk





About Europlaz

Europlaz is a medical device development and manufacturing partner. Over 40 years production knowledge in the areas of tooling, technical injection moulding, assembly, packaging and project management.



Production is complemented by in house design and development team, prototyping, tool modification, sterilisation, distribution and validation services.



Accredited to ISO 13485, ISO 9001 with the ability to CE mark. Seven cleanrooms, housing 26 injection moulding machines and built solely for the manufacture of medical and pharmaceutical products.