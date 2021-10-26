LONDON, UK, AMSTERDAM, NL and BERLIN, GER – 26 October 2021 – Zivver, a leader in secure communication solutions and an established global healthtech provider, today announced West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) as a new customer, empowering the Trust’s staff and patients to easily and securely share sensitive healthcare information, and prevent human error data leaks. This new partnership reflects WSFT’s status as a Global Digital Exemplar; ‘an internationally recognised NHS provider delivering improvements in the quality of care, through the world-class use of digital technologies and information’.



Liam McLaughlin, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said, “We’re rolling out Zivver across our organisation, making it as easy as possible for our clinical and support staff to secure the data we share via email and file transfer. Crucially, Zivver provides advanced encryption technology and real time prevention of everyday human errors – such as accidentally sending information to the wrong person – via machine learning. Especially when dealing with sensitive health data, getting this wrong can be very serious, and Zivver helps us to achieve our data protection objectives with confidence.”



Zivver was chosen by WSFT as part of a switch from NHS Mail, opting to use Microsoft 365 Outlook for email instead. This switch required WSFT to obtain accreditation proving that their new email system meets the NHS Digital secure digital standard. WSFT assessed the market and Zivver came out on top due to it being the easiest to use and most secure, including the ability to prevent human error data leaks. Enabling encrypted email to patients was a core requirement, which Zivver fulfilled, and ease of use for both sender and recipient – including integration with Microsoft Outlook - strongly influenced the Trust’s purchasing decision.



Zivver will be used by around 4,800 staff at WSFT, as well as by patients from a population of around 280,000 people who live in West Suffolk.



Wouter Klinkhamer, CEO at Zivver, said, “As an internationally recognised Global Digital Exemplar, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust uses best practice digital technologies to improve the quality of care and drive integration, creating a blueprint for other NHS Trusts to follow. We are delighted to welcome them on board as a new customer, marking another in a long line of healthcare providers to choose Zivver to ensure the health organisations and patient data is protected.”



About Zivver

Zivver is a leader in secure communications with a mission to help organisations safeguard their sensitive data, while ensuring regulatory compliance and empowering individuals to work with confidence and prevent errors. Zivver optimises secure communication and productivity by adding a security and privacy layer on top of existing email systems, such as Outlook (Desktop and Microsoft 365) and Gmail. Founded in 2015, Zivver has grown to over 160 employees and serves over 4,000 organisations across multiple markets and verticals including Financial Services, Local Government, Healthcare and Central Government. Zivver was identified as a representative vendor for Email Data Protection Specialists in Gartner’s 2021 and 2020 Market Guide for Email Security, is one of the CyberTech 100, which recognises the world’s most innovative CyberTech companies for financial services, and is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies in the Netherlands being nominated for Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 in 2021.



For more information visit https://www.zivver.com and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust operates West Suffolk Hospital, a 430-bed hospital on the edge of Bury St Edmunds, serving a population of around 280,000 people across 600 square miles. As well as running the hospital, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is joining up NHS care across the area by providing many of the community services in West Suffolk.



