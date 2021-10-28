I believe this acquisition completes Arrow’s solution portfolio and ensures we continue to provide relevant solutions

Arrow is delighted to announce its fifth acquisition this year having acquired the Circle Group which includes Circle IT Solutions Ltd and Fabric IT Ltd.



Circle is a fast growing, technical IT focused design and consultative organisation. Based in Cardiff, Circle excels in large scale IT consultancy, design and implementation with a particular focus on cloud enablement utilising its eight Microsoft Gold Certifications. Micosoft expertise was further bolstered by Circle’s acquisition in March this year of Fabric, a market leading software provider and IT support company based in Macclesfield.



Circle’s solutions are complementary to Arrow’s and the strong synergies with recent acquisitions will facilitate the Group’s organic growth and expertise in these areas.



Circle was founded in 2002 and has gone on to build a national customer base, with clients including UKTV, Harrison Clark Rickerbys and Cardiff University. More than 100 employees at the Cardiff Gate Business Park headquarters will now become part of Arrow.



Circle’s Founder, Roger Harry, becomes a major shareholder within the Arrow Group and will play a pivotal role in the strategy and the growth of the business moving forward.



Roger Harry, comments: ““I am delighted that Circle has joined Arrow Business Communications and look forward to the opportunities that Circle will see as a result. Over the coming years I’m excited to continue to drive the growth of the business as a major shareholder in the Group. It is an exciting new chapter for us.”



Richard Burke, CEO Arrow Business Communications comments: “I believe this acquisition completes Arrow’s solution portfolio and ensures we continue to provide relevant solutions across our three customer demographics of Enterprise, Public Sector and Mid-Market.



I am really excited to welcome the Circle and Fabric teams into the Arrow family. The cultural alignment of the businesses has stood out throughout the acquisition process, which in addition to the high level of technical skill sets across the organisations that will enhance Arrow’s cloud, Microsoft and networking capability even further following recent acquisitions, I’m sure the partnership moving forward will be a great success”.



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by Pinsent Mason and RSM UK. Lincoln International and HCR advised Circle IT.







About Arrow

Arrow specialises in solutions for businesses covering Collaboration, Connectivity, Cyber security and Cloud and Infrastructure managed services.



Arrow has thirteen offices, annual sales of over £96 million and 470 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their technology partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the broader technology Marketplace.