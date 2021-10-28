As we prepare for a post-pandemic world where reducing pathogens and viral spread is essential, global visual technology company Christie® announced the mass production of its Christie® CounterAct™ line of commercial UV disinfection products with patented Care222® far-UVC light technology. CounterAct fixtures are designed for use in occupied indoor spaces, from cinemas, theme parks, museums, and sports complexes, to retail, restaurants, as well as transit hubs at airports, train and subway stations.



Developed by Christie, and using parent company Ushio Inc.’s Care222nm UV lamp technology that’s licensed through Columbia University, the CounterAct line of mounted fixtures is designed for high-ceiling applications, which are as easy to install as commercial lighting fixtures.



The first UV disinfection technology developed for use around people, Christie CounterAct uses proprietary filtered far-UVC light to eliminate 99% of pathogens on surfaces in indoor spaces, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19, influenza, bacteria, and other antibiotic-resistant superbugs by damaging the DNA or RNA of the pathogen, which leaves them unable to reproduce and infect humans.



“With our CounterAct fixtures, as an added layer of defense, bringing customers back to the places they love to share and create memorable experiences, has never been safer,” said Brian Claypool, executive vice president, Cinema, Christie. “Many businesses and industries all over the world rely on being able to have their customers together in person, and they will need every tool available to help them do so safely.”



To date, Christie CounterAct models have demonstrated compliance with UL, CE and UKCA by third-party testing facilities for electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), compliance with the radio equipment directive, and most importantly photobiological safety.



Photobiological compliance is a safety evaluation to confirm that the level of UV exposure for occupants is in line with accepted industry guidelines – a critical component of the third-party testing.



Advancements in technology have made UV disinfection safer and more effective



UV light has long been proven to effectively neutralize pathogens, but the 254nm wavelength used in other disinfection products on the market is a human health hazard because it can penetrate and damage human eyes and skin, making it unsafe for human exposure.



Award-winning CounterAct fixtures contain Ushio’s patented Care222 lamps that emit far-UVC 222nm light - which was shown in a 2020 study by Kobe University to be safely used with people present, making it a sweet spot on the UV spectrum that’s effective against pathogens in occupied spaces. Additionally, Care222 is the world’s first far-UVC technology with a proprietary optical filter that blocks potentially harmful longer (>230nm) UVC wavelengths from being emitted.



“The fact that the unique far-UVC light from our Christie CounterAct UVC disinfection fixtures can be used automatically and continually in the presence of people is the key advantage. The technology reduces pathogens from the environments where people gather.” said Claypool. “By harnessing these benefits as part of a user-friendly product that can be quickly deployed, we hope to provide a much-needed boost to our partners across many industries.





Notes:





Christie CounterAct products with patented Care222 technology are not medical devices and are not meant to be used as or for medical devices.



The pathogen-reducing efficacy of Christie CounterAct products with patented Care222 technology and their use in occupied spaces is dependent on proper installation and operational specifications, in accordance with American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) guidelines.



Any references to “disinfection” and “disinfecting” are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



About Christie®



Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP: 6925). Christie revolutionized the movie industry with the launch of digital cinema projection, and since 1929 has embraced innovation and broken many technology barriers. Our technology, paired with the support of professional services to design, deploy and maintain installations, inspires exceptional experiences. Christie solutions are used around the world, from the largest mega-events to the smallest boardrooms, and include advanced RGB pure laser projection, SDVoE technology, content management, image processing, LED displays, and Christie CounterAct™ far-UVC disinfection solution with patented Care222® technology. Visit www.christiedigital.com.



