Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Meghan Reha as Principal Engineer for wind turbine technology. Working across the company’s global portfolio, she will be based in the Denver, Colorado office.



Reha, who joins from another leading consultancy, is a lead investigator and author for wind turbine technology technical risk reviews and has more than a decade of industry experience. She was turbine technology lead for more than $1.5 billion of wind project financing due diligence in 2020 and, having worked globally, is highly experienced across technical and non-technical disciplines including electrical, civil, energy and contracting to identify risk and appropriate mitigants for wind turbine projects. She is also an expert in wind turbine life extension and repowering.



Jim Adams, Natural Power’s President of North American Operations, said: “It’s an exciting time for the industry, and we’re expanding our Independent Engineering team to support the pipeline of growth ahead of us.



“Meghan is a very welcome addition to the team, with in-depth knowledge and experience to complement our existing expertise. From our offices in Seattle, Denver and New York, we’re active on projects across the country and our blend of experience in a broad range of technologies and geographical reach is enabling the continued expansion of our services for the North American renewable energy sector.”



Meghan added: “It is a real pleasure to join Natural Power and contribute my expertise to the advisory team that is providing vital independent advice to wind industry players large and small. Natural Power is great place to leverage my personal and professional commitment to just and equitable renewables deployment through advisory support of wind project finance, construction, and operational projects.”



Natural Power has already made a number of recent new appointments across project management, energy analysis and engineering roles including Lynn Appollis-Laurent as Principal Engineer for Energy Storage. Lynn has 14 years of experience in the electric power industry and was most recently responsible for the design and delivery of utility-scale energy storage projects.



Natural Power’s US-based advisory team provided technical due diligence on over 20GW of renewable project capacity within North America in 2020, including 11.5GW of late-stage, pre-construction wind projects, delivering work for major sponsors and tax equity investors. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/us