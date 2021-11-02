Cloud native platform provides vital capabilities to secure cloud infrastructures and address biggest concern with cloud migration



November 2nd 2021, San Francisco, CA - C3M, a leader in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Identity and Entitlement Management (CIEM), today announces that it has appointed 4Data Solutions to provide an enhanced cloud security offering to the enterprise and mid-market.



4Data Solutions will use C3M’s Cloud Control security platform to provide a compelling proposition to its existing customers to enable secure and compliant public cloud infrastructures. Complimenting other technologies in its portfolio such as Splunk, C3M will help 4Data Solutions access new markets and take advantage of growing business opportunities as companies face the challenge of migrating to the cloud and respond to the evolving security threats.



"Our customers want to analyse their data to stay ahead, and they understand the importance of the cloud. However, the top fear of companies migrating to the cloud is security, closely followed by compliance, and whilst these present a significant barrier, they also present a huge opportunity, which is why we were so diligent in choosing the right product,” said Ian Tinney, CEO and Founder, 4Data Solutions. “Aligning its feature set with Gartner’s five archetypes of cloud security, we decided on C3M because it is a genuine cloud-native provider that can address the unique and complex requirements of the cloud and prevent our customers’ exposure to security and compliance breaches.”



Recent events have hastened the move to remote working and in doing so accelerated the adoption of cloud infrastructures for many companies around the world. However, cloud security remains the key issue for cybersecurity professionals, with 96% stating they are concerned with public cloud security in the 2021 ISC Cloud Security Report. C3M’s unique cloud security platform has comprehensive cloud native security capabilities to help enterprises manage all critical cloud security use cases from a single platform while ensuring security teams avoid cyber alert fatigue.



“4Data Solutions is an established, high-profile organisation that has a great reputation and a consultative approach. For both companies, people are our foundation, and C3M is delighted that we are working together to help build out a service and strategy together,” said Paddy Viswanathan, CEO and Founder, C3M. “We see 4Data Solutions as thought leaders in the channel. With companies struggling with multiple cloud security solutions sat in silos not working together, 4Data Solutions has the proven vision to see integration possibilities and how C3M can unify and simplify their cloud security needs.”



4Data Solutions will be offering the new Cloud Security Posture Assessment as a means to introduce C3M’s broader, cloud-native security and compliance platform, whilst proving the platform’s value with an insightful assessment of the customer’s cloud environment.

C3M’s platform is available either hosted or on-premises.



Ian further commented, “A true channel-friendly and channel-centric company, C3M practices what it preaches, making it as easy as possible for us to make a sale. Its security posture assessment provides an enlightening snapshot of the customer’s cloud environment and security risks, and as such, serves as both a proof of value and as a demonstration of what Cloud Control will deliver on an on-going basis.”





About C3M

C3M, LLC is a San Francisco headquartered Cloud Security solutions provider. C3M’s Cloud Control is a 100% Agent-less, API based, cloud-native security solution that offers organisations complete cloud control through automated security intelligence, giving them actionable insights into the cloud, its security, and infrastructure, while also auto-remediating any security violations it detects. C3M Access Control helps enterprises gain complete control over identities and infrastructure entitlements and right-size identity privileges.

www.c3m.io



About 4Data Solutions

At 4Data Solutions we help organisations use their data to innovate, differentiate and create new efficiencies, whilst ensuring their data is secure and aligned with regulatory compliance. In addition to partnering with C3M, 4Data is a Cribl Elite Partner (EMEA), Corelight Gold Partner and a ThreatStatus Preferred Partner. We are a Certified Global Splunk Professional Services Partner and Reseller specialising in Splunk security and compliance. 4Data also specialise in IT Operations, helping many Splunk clients with their ITSI implementations. Our offices are in the UK, South Africa and Germany.



We strongly believe in conducting business ethically and have signed the UK HM Forces Covenant to help military veterans find work and have been selected to support the TechVets program, a Splunk initiative that helps military veterans become Splunk Certified Consultants. www.4data solutions.com



