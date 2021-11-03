Managed SD-WAN & SASE Leader Strengthens Partner-Led Strategy with New Channel Leadership, Simplified Packaging & Pricing, and Online Quoting



SAN MATEO, CALIF. – November 1, 2021 – Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed SD-WAN and SASE, announced today a renewed commitment to its channel-first strategy with the introduction of the Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program for sales agents.



The new Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program provides many benefits for sales agents, including:

100 percent partner-led growth with channel commitment from the top down

No protected accounts, channel conflict, quotas or complex commission tables

Go-to-market alignment, including strategic account mapping, sell for or sell with models, and flat-rate, evergreen commissions

In-demand managed secure SD-WAN and SASE solutions with simplified packaging and pricing, and new online quoting tools



“Aryaka has always worked with partners to evangelize and support enterprise digital transformation through more modern networks. Today we’re making it even easier for partners to enable their business customers to migrate to our cloud-first WAN services,” said Craig Patterson, Aryaka’s new channel chief and vice president of sales – Americas. “We’ve simplified packaging and pricing and introduced online quoting for our managed SD-WAN solutions so that they’re easy for sales agents to quote and sell to small and medium businesses and global enterprises alike.”



The Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program also offers a unique opportunity for partners that are looking to invest in a strategic relationship with Aryaka as Foundational Partners. Benefits include:

Leads from Aryaka Account-Based Sales & Marketing (ABX) campaigns

Dedicated Business Development Representative to follow up on ABX leads

Dedicated Customer Success Managers to retain and grow their customer base



“Most service providers build channel programs to shift the sales responsibility to partners, but Aryaka is committed to real business partnerships with joint go-to-market planning and execution,” said Patterson. “Instead of simply talking about it, we’ve actually built a foundation for accelerating sales partners’ growth and success with Aryaka.”



The company is also strengthening its channel team. In addition to Patterson, the company has recently hired channel sales veteran Ed Pearce in a new role as national channel director – North America. Pearce will work closely with Aryaka’s regional sales directors and channel sales directors to support Aryaka’s initial Foundational Partners, including technology services distributors AVANT, BridgePointe Technologies, CNSG, Intelisys, TDM and Telarus.



“The Accelerate Program is a game changer. Aryaka has truly built a program around the wants and needs of their partners,” said Brian Miller, co-founder of Bridgepointe Technologies. “We are excited to be one of the Foundational Partners within the new program, and combined with Aryaka’s proprietary technologies, we are projecting unprecedented growth for Bridgepointe.”



“TDM was drawn to Aryaka because of its people. It is a company that provides great solutions, but more importantly, it has people that seem to care about the customer’s success and not just the Aryaka products and services that were sold. We have noticed it and our customers have noticed it,” said Robert E. Bowling, founder and CEO of TDM.



“Aryaka is a channel-led organization. We’re fully committed to the channel community and have invested heavily into building a world-class channel program that will drive value to our trusted partners,” said Matt Carter, CEO at Aryaka Networks. “Our goals are to be easy to work with, deliver an amazing partner experience and help partners accelerate their business growth.”



The new Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program reflects the company’s commitment to channel partners of all types, including managed services providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), hardware distributors, technology services distributors and sales agents. Today’s announcement focuses on programs for commissioned sales agents; programs for resellers will be announced in the coming weeks.



Partners can learn more about the all-new Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program by visiting Booth 1047 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, November 1-4, at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. Partners can request a meeting at the event by visiting www.aryaka.com/cpexpo-event.



For information about becoming an Aryaka Partner, contact Aryaka at channelpartners@aryaka.com.

